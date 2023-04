Hespress – AFP

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi will visit Damascus on Wednesday, at the official invitation of his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad, in a “very important” visit that will last for two days, according to official media.

The official Iranian News Agency (IRNA) quoted Iran’s ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, as saying, “Dr. Raisi’s visit to Damascus on Wednesday is very important, given the changes and developments taking place in the region.”