Iranian President’s invitation to Saudi King to visit Iran: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Iran’s Foreign Ministry says that the Iranian President has invited Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz to visit Iran.

According to the news agency Reuters, on Monday, the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanani, said in a news conference on Iranian television that “Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi has invited the ruler of Saudi Arabia to visit Iran in response to his invitation to visit Saudi Arabia.” is given.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran have recently been revived following a Chinese-brokered deal after several years of cold relations.

Technical delegations from both countries have also visited each other’s cities to officially open their embassies.

According to Iran’s semi-official news agency Tasnim News, Tehran has already announced that both countries will open their diplomatic missions by May 9.

According to Tasnim News, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasir Kanani has said that ‘Fortunately, we have taken positive steps. Technical delegations have been well received by both countries. Political relations between the two countries have practically been restored.

Earlier on April 6, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran met in Beijing, the capital of China, during which they pledged to work together to bring security and stability to the region.

The meeting held last Thursday between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian is the first official meeting between the two countries at the highest level in more than seven years.

According to the news agency AFP, in a joint statement issued after the meeting, both sides expressed their determination to continue working together to improve relations.