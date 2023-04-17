Home » Iranian President’s invitation to Saudi King to visit Iran: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Iranian President’s invitation to Saudi King to visit Iran: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

by admin
Iranian President’s invitation to Saudi King to visit Iran: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Iran’s Foreign Ministry says that the Iranian President has invited Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz to visit Iran.

According to the news agency Reuters, on Monday, the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanani, said in a news conference on Iranian television that “Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi has invited the ruler of Saudi Arabia to visit Iran in response to his invitation to visit Saudi Arabia.” is given.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran have recently been revived following a Chinese-brokered deal after several years of cold relations.

Technical delegations from both countries have also visited each other’s cities to officially open their embassies.

According to Iran’s semi-official news agency Tasnim News, Tehran has already announced that both countries will open their diplomatic missions by May 9.

According to Tasnim News, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasir Kanani has said that ‘Fortunately, we have taken positive steps. Technical delegations have been well received by both countries. Political relations between the two countries have practically been restored.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Earlier on April 6, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran met in Beijing, the capital of China, during which they pledged to work together to bring security and stability to the region.

The meeting held last Thursday between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian is the first official meeting between the two countries at the highest level in more than seven years.

According to the news agency AFP, in a joint statement issued after the meeting, both sides expressed their determination to continue working together to improve relations.

You may also like

Fashion goes wild during the design week. Luxury...

The 10 impacts of the National Development Plan...

GALLERY: The best photos of the Red Bull...

Bayern Manchester City – Where to watch online...

Bagadó: world physical activity day

Follow the general secretary to see China |...

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores, the new video...

Deniz Aydın shock in Bursaspor! – Sport News

Alves insists on “consensual sex” and argues that...

Tutor and guidance teacher, how to identify teachers:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy