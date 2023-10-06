Iranian women’s rights activist receives Nobel Peace Prize – DW – October 6, 2023

Iranian women’s rights activist Narges Mohammadi will be honored for “her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight for human rights and freedom for all,” said committee chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen. She began her announcement with the words “Woman Life Freedom” – the motto of the Iranian protest movement.

Mohammadi is one of the most well-known human rights activists in Iran. The 51-year-old is currently serving a long prison sentence in the notorious Ewin high-security prison in Tehran. Mohammadi’s “brave fight” required a high personal price, said Reiss-Andersen. In total, the human rights activist was arrested 13 times and convicted five times. Their sentences add up to “31 years in prison and 154 lashes,” said the Nobel Committee chairwoman. The Nobel Committee expressed hope that Iran would release Mohammadi. The United Nations said that awarding the prize to the 51-year-old highlighted the courage of Iranian women.

Last year there were months of nationwide protests in Iran after the Kurdish woman Jina Mahsa Amini died in police custody. The moral police had accused her of not following the dress code. The protests were brutally suppressed. In the meantime, dress laws for women have been further tightened.

In late 2022, during the nationwide uprising against Iran’s power apparatus, Mohammadi brought to light a report that revealed alleged torture of dozens of women in the maximum security prison.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock welcomed the Nobel Peace Prize for Mohammadi. The award shows the “power of women for freedom,” explained Baerbock on the online service X (formerly Twitter).

Despite many crises, this time too an award

Given the numerous armed conflicts around the world, some experts were of the opinion in advance of the announcement that the award should not have been presented this year. The last time a Nobel Peace Prize was not awarded was in 1972 during the Vietnam War.

Last year the award went to the Russian human rights group Memorial, the Ukrainian Center for Civil Freedom and the imprisoned Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatsky. According to the Nobel Committee, there were 351 nominations this year – the second highest number since, with 259 for individuals and 92 for organizations. The Nobel institutions traditionally keep secret who is among the nominees for 50 years.

The Nobel Peace Prize is endowed with eleven million Swedish crowns (around 950,000 euros) and was founded by the Swedish chemist and industrialist Alfred Nobel (1833-1896). The Nobel Peace Prize is the only Nobel Prize that is not awarded in the Swedish capital Stockholm, but in the Norwegian capital Oslo.

The winners in the categories of medicine, physics, chemistry and literature had already been announced in Stockholm from Monday to Thursday. At the end of this year’s prize announcements, the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences will follow on Monday.

fab/se (dpa, epd, afp, nobelprize.org)

