Iran’s regime executed four people accused of spying for Israel

This Friday, the Iranian regime executed four people, including a woman, sentenced to death by a court of the Islamic Republic after being found guilty of espionage for Israel’s Mossad intelligence services.

The four people, supposedly Iranian, were executed in the province of West Azerbaijan, in the northwest of the country, where they had been detained in October last year along with six others, and tried on accusations of “sabotage” and “espionage for the entity Zionist,” explained the official Iranian news agency, IRNA.

“The death penalty was carried out this Friday against four members of a sabotage team linked to the Zionist entity, who committed large-scale acts against the country’s security under the direction of Mossad agents,” IRNA said.

“Members of this group received money from Zionist entity agents and Mossad officers on several occasions in exchange for tasks they completed, and communicated directly with Mossad officers,” he added.

He insisted that, according to the Iranian Judiciary, the members of “that network (…) carried out tasks assigned to them by the Zionist intelligence service with the intention of disrupting national security through methods of murder, kidnapping, destruction and arson. ”.

This is the latest in a series of executions and hanging sentences in Iran. On the 16th, the Iranian authorities applied the death penalty against a man convicted of spying for foreign intelligence services, including the Mossad.

The Islamic Republic and Israel are bitter enemies, they pose a mutual existential threat, compete for regional hegemony and maintain a covert war with cyberattacks, assassinations and sabotage.

Iran is the world‘s leading country in applying the death penalty, with 576 executions carried out in 2022, a substantial increase from 314 the previous year, according to Amnesty International.

So far in 2023, the country has executed more than 750 people, most of them for crimes related to drug trafficking and possession, according to European-based human rights groups.

Executions in Iran are the subject of criticism from the international community, which considers them arbitrary and violate human rights.

https://www.infobae.com/ameri

Share this: Facebook

X

