(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The human rights organization “Protection Defenders” earlier disclosed that China has illegally set up “overseas service stations” for police and overseas Chinese overseas, accusing Beijing of using this to pressure Chinese dissidents overseas, which has attracted the attention of many countries. Following the Dutch investigation, Ireland ordered the closure of the Chinese police station in Dublin.

The Irish Times reported on Thursday (October 27) that the Irish Foreign Office had ordered the closure of a Chinese police station in central Dublin following a review of the activities of Chinese overseas police stations.

According to reports, the agency, called “Fuzhou Overseas Police Service Point”, was established earlier this year and is located on Capel Street in central Dublin. Fuzhou is the capital of Fujian Province in China. A considerable number of the Chinese community in Ireland are believed to be from Fuzhou.

The Irish Foreign Office said in a statement on Wednesday that neither Chinese authorities nor officials from Fujian and Fuzhou had approached the ministry for permission to set up the station in Dublin. As a result, ministry officials have expressed concern to the Chinese embassy on the matter in recent weeks. A Foreign Office spokesman said that all foreign operations in Ireland must comply with the requirements of international and domestic law. stop functioning.”

The spokesman said the Chinese embassy had confirmed that “the office’s activities have ceased.”

Canada Follow-Up Survey

Safeguard Defenders, a non-governmental human rights organization based in Spain, released a report in September disclosing and accusing Beijing of having overseas police “service stations” in “dozens of countries on five continents,” including 12 EU countries. , suspected of long-arm jurisdiction and cross-border law enforcement.

The report titled “Overseas 110: Uncontrolled Chinese Transnational Crime Fight” pointed out that through the so-called “Overseas 110” operation, China used irregular means to target overseas Chinese or their family members in China, regardless of the target. Whether it is a dissident, a corrupt official, or a suspect who is not a key target, it undermines due process of law and the basic rights of suspects, while evading bilateral police and judicial cooperation and violating international law.

According to the report, authorities used methods such as “tracking … target individuals’ family members in China in order to pressure them through intimidation, harassment, detention or imprisonment” and “persuading” overseas suspects to return to China.

The Dutch foreign ministry said on Wednesday it was investigating reports that China had set up two illegal police centers in the Netherlands. In addition to the Netherlands and Ireland, Canadian police have also launched investigations into Chinese overseas police stations.

Many countries have successively launched investigations into Chinese police stations overseas. Schematic.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Thursday it was investigating reports that China had set up “illegal police stations” in Canada and “harassed Chinese nationals.” In an email to AFP, the RCMP said it was investigating reports of criminal activity linked to so-called “police stations”.

“The RCMP takes very seriously threats to the safety of individuals living in Canada and is aware that foreign countries may seek to intimidate or harm Canadian communities or individuals,” the letter reads.

Chen Yanting, a researcher at the “Guardian of Protection”, told DW that these overseas institutions are “selling dog meat”, which is “worrying.” A detailed investigation, and the results “spread in the sun”.

The organization also expressed the hope that in the future, the countries involved can re-examine local laws and regulations, whether they can be more clearly regulated and strictly controlled to avoid similar incidents, and set up mechanisms such as special lines, so that potential victims can report relevant police under protection. stand.

China’s official response

The Chinese embassy denied reports of an “overseas illegal police station” and said that the service station only “provides administrative assistance” for Chinese citizens, such as assisting in renewing driver’s licenses. China‘s foreign ministry said the report was “completely wrong,” spokesman Mao Ning responded when asked about the matter at a regular foreign ministry news briefing on Thursday: “Chinese public security organs strictly abide by international law and fully respect the justice of other countries,” Agence France-Presse reported. sovereignty.”

In response to the Irish Foreign Ministry’s order to close the police service station in Dublin, the Chinese Embassy in Dublin stated that the office was not involved in any law enforcement activities and there was no evidence that it was involved in “persuasion” activities; the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa said that these offices The staff are “local volunteers, not Chinese police,” assisting with vision checks, driver’s license renewals, etc., and “have not participated in any criminal investigation or related activities.”

In this regard, Chen Yanting, a researcher of the “Guardian of Protection”, said that the Chinese official statement “obviously is talking nonsense”. In addition to the many cases in the report published by the organization that can be refuted, recent reports by the Spanish media also confirmed the illegal security operations. Indeed, it was used to “dissuade” accused criminals to return to China for trial.

An unnamed Chinese Foreign Ministry official in Shanghai told the newspaper El Correo on Sunday: “Bilateral treaties are very cumbersome and Europe is reluctant to extradite to China. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with putting pressure on criminals to stand trial…”

The official insisted that such actions were not illegal under Chinese law, but “Guardian” said the methods used by China clearly violated international human rights law and violated the territorial sovereignty of individual countries.

