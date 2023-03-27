On Monday, March 27, matches in four groups continued the game program of the 2nd round of the selection cycle of the 2024 European Football Championship, in which Cristiano Ronaldo set another record as part of the Portuguese national team.

Selection of Euro-2024. 2nd round

Group C

Ireland – France – 0:1 (Pavar, 50).

Ireland was able to put up a worthy resistance to the current vice-champions of the world. And if the hosts managed to restrain the star Mbappe, they did not track the defender Pawar, who made an accurate shot from outside the penalty area and brought the “tricolor” an important victory.

Netherlands – Gibraltar – 3:0 (Depay, 23, Ake, 50, 82). In the 51st minute, Walker (Gibraltar) was sent off.

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s ex-partner at Manchester City, defender Nathan Ake, scored two goals in one match for the first time in his adult career.

Position of the teams: 1. France — 6 points (2 matches); 2. Greece — 3 (1); 3. The Netherlands — 3 (2); 4. Ireland — 0 (1); 5. Gibraltar — 0 (2).

Group E

Poland — Albania — 1:0 (Sviderski, 41).

Moldova — Czech Republic — 0:0.

Position of the teams: 1. Czech Republic — 4 (2); 2. Poland — 3 (2); 3. Moldova — 3 (2); 4. Faroe Islands — 1 (1); 5. Albania — 0 (1).

Group F

Sweden – Azerbaijan – 5:0 (Forsberg, 38, Mustafazade, 65, at his gate, Gyokeresh, 79, Karlsson, 88, Elanga, 89).

The head coach of “tre krunur” did not include Zlatan Ibrahimovich in the application for the match, but even without his star forward, the Swedes managed to “send” five goals to Azerbaijan.

Austria — Estonia — 2:1 (Kaintz, 68, Gregorich, 88 — Sappinen, 25). Gregorich (Austria) missed a penalty in the 17th minute.

Position of the teams: 1. Austria — 6 (2); 2. Belgium — 3 (1); 3. Sweden — 3 (2); 4 Estonia — 0 (1); 5. Azerbaijan — 0 (2).

Group G

Montenegro – Serbia – 0:2 (Vlahovych, 78, 90+6).

Hungary — Bulgaria — 3:0 (Vichei, 7, Soboslai, 26, Adam, 39).

Position of the teams: 1. Serbia — 6 (2 matches); 2. Hungary — 3 (1); 3. Montenegro — 3 (2); 4. Lithuania — 0 (1); 5. Bulgaria — 0 (2).

On Tuesday, March 28, the Euro-2024 qualifiers will be played: group A — Scotland — Spain, Georgia — Norway; group D — Turkey — Croatia, Wales — Latvia; group I — Switzerland — Israel, Romania — Belarus, Kosovo — Andorra.

