Irene Vélez ratified the controversial report on gas and affirmed that "it does not have false figures"

Irene Vélez ratified the controversial report on gas and affirmed that “it does not have false figures”

In a press conference held on the morning of January 25, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, responded to criticism of the report with alleged false figures in which it is guaranteed that Colombia’s gas reserves are enough for the country to be self-sufficient until 2042.

The head of portfolio expressed that “there is an incorrect insinuation” and assured that the report does not have false figures. At this point, she explained “it is not a reserves report”, but a “balance of resources and reserves” and that the reserves report is the responsibility of the National Hydrocarbons Agency, not the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

In addition, he argued that the difference between “resources” and “reserves” is that the former are “the elements under the subsoil that we find and that the projects allow us to declare through the exploration processes.” He added that for the resources to become reserves, “a public policy process” is required.

“The document that we publish has the function of ensuring that we know what the resources are and that knowing them (…) we can transfer them to reserves through public policy.” In addition, he asserted that “the figures that we have there are supported by the figures that the National Hydrocarbons Agency has, in the information that the companies have publicly delivered (…), so we are not lying to anyone.”

He added that the document intends to unify the figures on the oil contracts that are in force and that it seeks to differentiate prospective resources from contingents and reserves. “The data is not being combined, the figures are not being lied to.”

Regarding the mention of some officials in the report who claimed not to participate in its preparation, Minister Vélez assured that the inclusion of their names on the legal page was a matter of “protocol” to recognize all the people who are part of wallet.

In the case of the vice minister, Belizza Ruiz, who had said that she did not agree with the report, Vélez assured that she knew of its preparation and that “she never gave an opinion against or asked for more details about the report. This was never meant to be unaware that she has a role. She would have wanted it to be a different management, there should not be this type of controversies between portfolio actors (…) this is already her responsibility ”.

He added that the report was prepared publicly, with periodic steering committees, for which reason its progress was exposed within the ministry. “This was never done behind anyone’s back, the document was also exposed on November 23, the day of the motion of censure. No one ever asked to be removed from the document or to disagree with the document, which is on the web page since December 2022, ″he expressed.

He also said that the decision not to grant new contracts for the exploration of hydrocarbons “in the current scenario” is the Government’s, “it is not a decision of this minister, it is a decision of the Government headed by Gustavo Petro”, “Everyone under the president we have to look in that same direction. It is our consistency with this political program, ”she pointed out.

He ended by saying that, “we are committed to making a just energy transition that needs to have comprehensive technical knowledge of all the institutions that are part of this sector.” with Infobae

