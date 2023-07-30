Iron Road for Children 2023: Thunderstorms with heavy rain at Josh.

Saturday, 9:25 p.m.: Just in time for the beginning of the concert, a guest came who nobody wanted: a thunderstorm with heavy rain. But: No problem for Josh, his band, Bernhard Speer and the many thousands of fans who brave the weather, sing and dance along – despite the rumbling thunder and lightning in the distance. A termination? Not at all, as confirmed by Mike Reiter from the IRFC crew. “It should continue to rain, but not get worse,” he explains. Have fun, we “swim” into the end of the day!



Great atmosphere at Josh’s concert. – despite thunderstorms and heavy rain © Johanna Birnbaum

8:25 p.m.: Oh dear, nerves are needed now. The rain is now back in Leoben. But that doesn’t deter the fans at all.



7.15 p.m.: Singer Bernhard Speer went personally to the fundraisers.

Bernhard Speer personally collected donations on Saturday © IRFC

19 o’clock: After the winners of the raffle were applauded and cheered on stage, the big moment for the IRFC crew and notary Friedrich Kahlen has come: Ö3 moderator Benny Hörtnagl organized the wave for the unbelievable donation total of 129,693 euros! In the previous year it was a total of 132,000 euros. The crew hugged each other – and we’re still collecting. By the way, the main prize, a car, goes to Bruck.



The winners of the raffle were applauded and cheered. A lady from Bruck won the main prize, a car © Johanna Birnbaum

6 p.m.: Eagerly awaited, the band is announced, which will have a permanent appearance at Nova Rock in Nickelsdorf in 2024: It is the four-piece band from LowLife from Vienna.

Benny Hörtnagl with the four musicians from LowLife, who performed at Nova Rock 2024 © Johanna Birnbaum

17:30: The instruments on the stage are silent, but the donation boxes are ringing. A Vespa club from Southeast Styria, TikTokerin Irene from Leoben, Marcel alias markrei93 from Twitch and the Sons of Darkness brought donation checks with them.

Donation handover in front of almost full main square © Johanna Birnbaum

For this purpose, Irene “rented” women and men with friends for cleaning the car, mowing the lawn or leisure activities, Marcel had to moderate 12 hours in a princess costume live on Twitch. The Sons of Darkness, however, made a Christmas trip. And Uwe came all the way from Switzerland to hand over a check.



4:10 p.m.: “Hang on Sloopy” sounds from the speakers, not from MaCoys, but from “Mundwerk”, the special band. And with each of the bands, which by the way offer something for every taste, the anticipation for Josh increases. feat. Mr. Spear. Do you want to listen again? There you go, here is another video from the sound check on Saturday morning.



3:55 p.m.: The event arena is well filled on Leoben’s main square. Everyone is slowly coming back from the trips. Unfortunately, the exit to Eisenerz in Vordernberg fell through when a downpour of rain coming from the north ruined all plans. The bikers had to turn back, although they had been eagerly awaited in Eisenerz – especially by the residents of the retirement home.

3.50 p.m.: But for the fundraisers, it goes on. The team of doctors, the police and the many helpers are also constantly on duty. The thousands of visitors like it. At 6 p.m., an interim result of the donations will be announced. We are curious.



Many are working to make IRFC 2023 a success © Johanna Birnbaum (6)

2:15 p.m.: There is a great atmosphere in the community of St. Peter-Freienstein at the IRFC23 viewing point at the roundabout. Thanks to the St. Peter-Freienstein fire brigade, drinks and this year, for the first time, food were also on site.

And the donations flow © Kk

Many residents took the opportunity to admire Vespas, bikes and US cars. With their traffic regulations, the police ensured that major traffic obstructions were avoided.

In St. Peter-Freienstein the bear broke loose at the roundabout © Kk

1:45 p.m.: 6000 bikers are out and about in the city and mostly in Eisenerz. The Vespas are already honking their way from Trofaiach back to downtown Leoben. Time for many to take a break – and have a drink. The sun hits pretty hard from the sky, but there are enough shaded areas.

11:15 a.m.: The voice sounds pretty familiar. And indeed: Josh. does a sound check on the main stage at Leoben’s main square – and everyone who’s already there gets a short private concert. Great sound and great anticipation for the evening – it starts at 8.45 p.m. and Martina will also be there.



11 clock: The Vespas are on the loose, 600 are at the start

Exit to Trofaiach.

10.50 a.m.: The police let it be known: At the Iron Road for Children event in Leoben, the “excursions” take place between 11 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. There may be minor traffic obstructions around Leoben (B 113, B 115, B 116).

9.30 a.m.: Good morning! The first bikers can already be heard humming in downtown Leoben and Vespas are also arriving. And before today from 8:45 p.m. Josh. feat. Mr. Speer invites you to “Expresso & Tschianti”, everything is ready for the trips, which start at 11 a.m. in Paradestraße. Targets are Trofaiach, Iron Ore and Vaults.

Here are a few more Impressions from Friday:

Friday, 9:11 p.m.: At 9 p.m. they started, the four Swedish rock ladies from Thundermother, with a musical thunderstorm that washed up – but fortunately from a purely meteorological point of view it didn’t happen.

Thundermother rocked Leoben on Friday evening © Johanna Birnbaum

We now say: have fun! And until Saturday, when the engines roar along.



8:15 p.m.: Before the Swedish rock band Thundermother unleash their musical thunderstorm over Leoben, here are a few more tips for the Iron Road:



7.40 p.m.: The first visitors are already taking stock of the first day – and are quite satisfied. A great music programme, good food and meeting new people are emphasized by many who have come from all over Austria. The anticipation for Saturday is clearly palpable.

6.15 p.m.: Bloodsucking zombies make the place glow under the “Magic Sky”, which was set up for the first time this year. And star tattoo artist Mario Barth follows up musically with his About Kings. Just the right mood for the Swedish rock ‘n’ rollers from Thundermother, who have their performance shortly before 9 p.m.



6 p.m.: Well, a few minutes late, but then there is an opening in a nutshell. And here, too, the 150 helpers in the background play an important role. Emergency doctor Roland Naglis speaks for the emergency organization. And the man who oversees the counting of donations is notary Friedrich Kahlen. The applause is more than certain.



Short speeches, long applause – the opening was a success © Johanna Birnbaum

5.40 p.m.: The Bavarian band Fenzl creates a good atmosphere and doesn’t let the puppets dance, but the cheerful spectators. Despite loud calls for an encore, the rockers left the stage on time. Time for the official opening of the Iron Road for Children 2023.



4:10 p.m.: “Hoch vom Dachstein an” sounds rocky – the Styrian national anthem. Pretty good, the Dulemann version. And the Red Cross is already “visiting”.



Dulemann played a rocking national anthem © LR Ana Lorber

4 p.m.: tape change. Time to eat and drink in the eateries, but mainly in the “street food district” on the northern main square. The Iron Road for Children shirts are sold like hotcakes over the sales counter.

3:55 p.m.: US cars, bikers and a few Vespa drivers cruise around the main square on Paradestrasse.

3.45 p.m.: Things are getting hotter around the Nova Rock Stage in front of the parish church of St. Xaver. Fans throw their upper bodies back and forth to the rhythm. Carinthian boys only came to Leoben because of the hard rock stage. For one day only.

3.30 p.m.: The sun is shining, it’s warm and the atmosphere on the stages on the main square and on the church square is very hot. The fans still have to warm up a little before the main stage.

14 o’clock: By the way, the weather is pleasant, partly cloudy, but the temperatures are fine. And punctually, the band Glen Ample roars their first song from the main stage, while the first bands face the jury on the “Iron Road to Nova Rock” stage on Kirchplatz to take home a performance at the Nova Rock Festival 2024 to be able to

1:15 p.m.: The first rock sounds are already booming across the main square, sound check on the main stage at Leoben’s main square. The mood is good. It is a first scan of the location around the center. At the Tunnel Research Center stand, not only are donations collected and lottery tickets sold, but coins are also minted with muscle power.

12.30 p.m.: The main square fills up with fans and interested people. The street food chefs already have a lot to do, and people are already queuing. The fine thing: there is something for every taste, but the existing guest gardens of the surrounding restaurants are also well filled.

