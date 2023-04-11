According to Kiev, Ukrainians in Russian-occupied areas should leave, an offensive is imminent. Many people have already fled. An overview of Ukrainian refugees at home and abroad.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has indirectly urged Ukrainians in Russian-held areas to flee in view of the imminent Ukrainian offensive. “I advise Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories either to go to third countries or to prepare,” she wrote on Telegram a few days ago without further details.

In the course of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, which began a little over a year ago, many of the 41 million Ukrainians have already been forced to leave their homeland. Many have fled to other European countries, others have sought refuge in other regions of Ukraine, so they are so-called internally displaced persons.

War party Russia is also the largest receiving country

Russia took in the most Ukrainian refugees, at 2.8 million, the country that started the war itself. These are probably mainly people from eastern Ukraine for whom other escape routes are too dangerous or even impossible, or who are loyal to Russia.

Russia is apparently even promoting immigration from eastern Ukraine in a targeted manner: According to media reports, Moscow is offering refugees financial aid and even Russian citizenship. There is even talk of “deportations” of eastern Ukrainians, especially children.

In terms of numbers, neighboring Poland has taken in the second largest number of refugees. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 1.58 million Ukrainians were registered there by early April. This is followed by Germany with around 923,000 refugees and the Czech Republic with 504,000.

A total of around 8.05 million Ukrainian refugees were registered on the European continent by the beginning of April this year.

Millions are also fleeing within the country

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), as of January 23, 5.4 million Ukrainians were internally displaced. That number was higher last summer. But with the intensifying fighting in the east of the country, it could rise again.

Probably because the fighting is raging most intensely there, eastern Ukraine also has the most internally displaced persons, at 1.96 million. Central Ukraine and the west of the country follow as macro regions.

According to the IOM, 58 percent of internally displaced persons have been on the run for more than six months. Twelve percent had only been expelled in the last two months before the data was collected (January 23). For a quarter of IDPs, state aid represents a large part of their household income.

Author: Ines Eisele