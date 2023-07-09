Home » ‘Irregular immigration’ letter from Pope – World News
Papa his first trip in 2013, when he was selected as irregular migration to the Italian island of Lampedusa, which is the most frequent destination for immigrants in the Central Mediterranean. Pope Francis On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of this trip, he sent a letter to the archbishopric of the island.

In his letter, the Pope recently MediterrenianStating that there were many immigrant tragedies in Turkey, he said: “In these days when we witness serious tragedies happening again in the Mediterranean, we are surprised by the massacres in which we are still helpless and silent. The death of innocent people, especially children, in search of a peaceful life away from war and violence, leaves us indifferent. “It’s a painful and deafening cry that can’t let go. This is the shame of society that no longer knows how to grieve, how to show mercy to others.” The spiritual leader of the Catholics called for solidarity to irregular migrants in his message.

Pope Pope Francis had visited Lampedusa on 8 July 2013 after a large number of irregular migrants died as a result of the sinking of a migrant boat.

International Organization for Migration According to (IOM) data, more than 14,000 people have died or disappeared at sea while trying to cross from Libya and Tunisia to Italy since 2014.

