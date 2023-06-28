Irregularities in PCB, decision to audit Najam Sethi Durga

There should also be a full audit of the expenditure incurred during the Najam Sethi era. File photo

Lahore: Regarding the alleged irregularities in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the federal government has decided to conduct an audit of PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi Dur.

The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination has decided to take action against Najam Sethi. A letter was written to the Auditor General of Pakistan to conduct an audit of Najam Sethi’s tenure by the federal government.

The letter said that the Auditor General should immediately start an audit of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The letter demanded that there should also be a full audit of the expenditure incurred during the Najam Sethi era.

The text of the letter, referring to the Najam Sethi era period, asked for an audit to be conducted from December 22, 2022 to June 20, 2023. The audit authorities should also look into the perks given to Najam Sethi as well as members of the PCB Management Committee.

