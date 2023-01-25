With two tax findings in the amount of $1,013 million pesos, a Special Inspection Action carried out by the Comptroller General of the Republic of the Departmental Water Plan (PDA) of the Department of Chocó ended, in relation to the fiscal management carried out during the 2020-2020 term. 2021.

In total, eleven administrative findings were detected, of which ten have an alleged disciplinary incidence and the two previously related to an alleged tax connotation (for $1,013,314,010).

The first of these fiscal findings, for $638,254,760, corresponds to the operation of the Sewerage Network of the Medio Atrato-Beté municipality (Contract No.127 of September 6, 2019.

And the second, for $375,059,250, originates from the quality of the works of the Aqueduct system of the Municipality of Carmen de Darién-Curbarado (Works Contract No.143 of December 23, 2019).

In both cases, weaknesses were observed in the planning, previous studies and execution of the supply of the laboratory for the aqueducts.

This Special Action was carried out by the Delegate Comptroller for the Housing and Basic Sanitation Sector, which also responded to a complaint about that same project, where a tax control benefit of $4,479 million was obtained.

Main deficiencies found in the Special Action

In the Special Inspection Action carried out on the Autonomous Patrimony for Financing Investments in Water (FIA) – Departmental Water Plan (PDA) of the Department of Chocó, deficiencies such as the following were detected:

• Inconsistencies in the information reported by the Trust versus the information reported by the PDA manager.

• Weaknesses and failures in contractual supervision activities.

• Planning and execution of the works contract No.142 of December 23, 2019, in the construction of complementary works for the optimization of the Aqueduct System of the Municipality of Unguía.

• Weaknesses in the execution of works in the audit contract No. 140 of 2019.

• Consulting environmental management plans- Minimum amount contract No. 004/10/2021

• Violation of the planning principle in the Feasibility of the Works Contract No. 142 of December 23, 2019 – Supervision Contract No. 140 of December 16, 2019. • The same previous situation occurred in the case of the Works Contract No. 127 of September 6, 2019 and contract No. 143 of December 23, 2019. (H11).