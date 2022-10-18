Home News Irregularities regarding the safety of the workplace, restaurant closed for a month
Irregularities regarding the safety of the workplace, restaurant closed for a month

Irregularities regarding the safety of the workplace, restaurant closed for a month

The staff of the Udine Police Headquarters has notified the owner of the “Kamal Flavors of Asia” restaurant in via Savorgnana that the activity has been suspended for thirty days.

The officers, during a check carried out on the evenings of 13 and 16 October, identified several patrons with police records, also finding irregularities regarding the safety of the workplace (fire extinguishers without periodic review) and the certifications on the training of employees.

On Tuesday 18, the manager was notified of the decision of the commissioner of immediate suspension of the license for the administration of food and beverages for 30 days on the basis of the provisions of former article 100 of the Tulps (the Consolidated Law on Public safety) to protect the morality, morality, health and safety of citizens.

