IRS Deadline Approaching: Last Chance for Taxpayers to Claim Refunds

IRS Urges Taxpayers to Claim Outstanding Refunds by July 17 Deadline

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reminding taxpayers that time is running out to claim their tax refunds before the impending deadline of July 17. According to the IRS, approximately 1.5 million taxpayers across the country have yet to file their tax returns and could be eligible to receive a refund of up to $900.

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel emphasized the importance of acting quickly, stating, “The deadline is July 17 for taxpayers who did not file a 2019 tax return. The IRS continues to encourage those who may have missed filing taxes during the pandemic to act quickly before losing their last chance to claim a substantial refund.”

Low- and moderate-income workers may be particularly eligible for a substantial refund. The IRS points out that those who qualified for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) in 2019 could potentially receive up to $6,557. The income thresholds for eligibility are as follows: $50,162, $55,952 if married filing jointly, for those with three or more qualifying children; $46,703, $52,493 if married filing jointly, for individuals with two qualifying children; $41,094, $46,884 if married filing jointly, for those with a qualifying child; and $15,570, $21,370 if married filing jointly, for individuals without qualifying children.

Taxpayers should be aware that failure to file their tax returns within the three-year claim period will result in the funds becoming the property of the US Treasury Department. The IRS advises that taxpayers should mail their tax return to the designated address and ensure that it is postmarked no later than July 17, 2023.

Additionally, it is important to note that 2019 refund checks may be withheld for individuals who have not filed their 2020 and 2021 tax returns.

As the deadline approaches, taxpayers are being encouraged to take immediate action to secure their refunds. The IRS urges individuals to consult their tax advisors or visit their website for further information on how to claim their outstanding refunds before it’s too late.

***

You may also like: [related articles]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

