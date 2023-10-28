IRS Direct File: Free Tax Filing Option for Individuals in Select US States

IRS Launches Experimental Program Allowing Free Tax Filing in 13 States

In a groundbreaking move, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States has announced the launch of IRS Direct File, an experimental program that will enable taxpayers to file their tax returns without incurring any costs or relying on intermediaries. This innovative initiative, set to commence in January next year, aims to ease the burden on taxpayers and streamline the filing process.

Set to be initially available in 13 states, including Arizona, California, Massachusetts, and New York, IRS Direct File holds great promise for taxpayers. These four states will be able to fulfill both state and federal obligations using this new tax route. Meanwhile, the remaining nine states, namely Alaska, Florida, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming, will only have to deal with national taxes as they do not impose state taxes.

IRS Direct File will cater to a variety of income sources including employee wages, documented W-2 forms, and Social Security benefits. Additional incomes, such as railroad retirement compensation, unemployment rewards, and investment interest up to $1,500.00 USD, may also be applied using this tool.

Moreover, taxpayers will be able to utilize IRS Direct File for various tax-related operations including applications for the Child Tax Credit, Earned Income, and Other Dependents. Deductions such as standard deductions, student loan payments, and teacher expenses will also be easily manageable through this platform.

The IRS emphasized that this user-friendly tool can be accessed from desktop computers, tablets, or cell phones, and will be available in both English and Spanish. However, it is important to note that IRS Direct File will not replace commercial software or Free-File, which will continue to be available for taxpayers.

Furthermore, the IRS intends to keep the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program active. This new initiative not only offers taxpayers a free option but also addresses citizen complaints regarding companies that profit from the collection of taxes through their tax software.

With the launch of IRS Direct File, the IRS is making significant strides towards providing accessible and cost-effective tax filing options for American citizens. This experimental program has the potential to revolutionize the way taxes are filed and paves the way for increased transparency and efficiency within the taxation system.

