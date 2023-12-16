IRS instructions on tax refunds in the United States

Taxpayers Urged to Utilize Electronic Direct Deposit for Speedy and Secure Tax Refunds

As tax season approaches, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is encouraging taxpayers to take advantage of the benefits of receiving their tax refunds through electronic direct deposit. Direct deposit is the most efficient and hassle-free method to obtain your tax refund, providing speed, security, and reliability.

The program allows taxpayers to receive their refunds directly into their financial accounts, offering flexibility and convenience. Even if individuals do not have a checking account, there are alternatives available to access direct deposit. In fact, the method is now also available for returns filed after the due date.

Eight out of ten taxpayers in the United States already choose direct deposit, highlighting its simplicity and reliability. The electronic transfer system used for direct deposit is also utilized to deposit nearly 98 percent of all Social Security and Veterans Affairs benefits into millions of accounts.

The IRS issues more than 90 percent of refunds in less than 21 days through direct deposit, offering taxpayers efficient management of their resources and faster receipt of stimulus payments.

Taxpayers can easily track their refund using the “Where is my refund?” tool. Additionally, direct deposit saves money, as the cost of issuing a paper check exceeds the cost of direct deposit transactions.

For individuals without a bank account in the United States, the FDIC or National Credit Union Administration website can provide information about banks or credit unions that allow for the opening of accounts online.

Direct deposit also offers the option to split the refund into two or three additional financial accounts, including retirement savings accounts or investments. This provides an opportunity for individuals to efficiently manage their money and increase their savings.

It is important to note that direct deposit can only be made into accounts affiliated with a US bank, in the name of the taxpayer, their spouse, or both in the case of joint accounts.

Whether filing electronically or on paper, direct deposit offers faster access to tax refunds than a paper check, ensuring efficient management of financial resources. Taxpayers are urged to consider utilizing this method for a reliable and hassle-free experience in receiving their tax refunds.

