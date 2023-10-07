Home » IRS Reminds Taxpayers of Deadline to File Tax Return and Clarifies Extension for Natural Disaster Areas
News

IRS Reminds Taxpayers of Deadline to File Tax Return and Clarifies Extension for Natural Disaster Areas

by admin
IRS Reminds Taxpayers of Deadline to File Tax Return and Clarifies Extension for Natural Disaster Areas

IRS Reminds Taxpayers of Upcoming Deadline for Filing Tax Returns

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued a reminder to all taxpayers in the United States about the deadline to file their tax returns. In order to avoid unnecessary fines, taxpayers must submit their Form 1040 by Monday, October 16. This declaration corresponds to the fiscal year 2022 and serves as the final opportunity for those with extensions or delays to file their taxes.

The IRS has also provided an important clarification regarding those individuals who have been unable to file their tax returns due to being affected by the storms earlier this year. Residents of Georgia, Alabama, and California will be permitted to make their tax payments or file their individual and business tax returns before the October 16 deadline.

Furthermore, the IRS has announced that individuals residing in areas affected by natural disasters will be granted an extension to the deadline. However, it is crucial for individuals to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to be eligible for this extension. Similarly, taxpayers returning from a combat zone will be granted the same extension.

In the specific case of Vermonters, who have been severely impacted by floods, the IRS has granted a further extension. These individuals will now have until November 15 of this year to file their tax returns.

Additionally, residents of Maui who have suffered from fires, as well as individuals in Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia due to the passage of Hurricane Idalia, will have until February 24 to meet the deadline. Members of the military or individuals serving in combat zones will have 180 days after leaving the war area to file their returns and settle any outstanding taxes owed.

See also  Police dismantle two criminal networks – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

To obtain further information about the tax filing deadline, the IRS encourages taxpayers to visit its official website.

It is crucial for all taxpayers to ensure that they meet the October 16 deadline to avoid facing penalties for late filing. Failure to submit tax returns on time can result in fines and further complications. Therefore, it is advisable for individuals to take advantage of the extensions provided by the IRS if they have been affected by natural disasters or other exceptional circumstances.

For more information and assistance, taxpayers are urged to visit the official IRS website or contact their local IRS office.

You may also like

Co-founder of Ramo and Chocoramo cake died

Chemnitz: Memorial for those affected by the NSU...

Just 90 minutes from the fifth gold star

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Juan Guaidó Unfazed by Deportation...

Carmen del Darién: community leader of Curvaradó murdered

Severe Wind and Rain Expected in Guangzhou as...

Marl skydiver achieves German record – Ruhr area...

Like Boca, the xeneize qualified for a new...

Eximbank Cancels $800 Million Credit to Mexican Oil...

Candidate for the Council in Antioquia, was murdered...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy