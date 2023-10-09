Iryna Danylovych suffered a stroke in prison, her condition is serious

Crimean activist Iryna Danylovych, who was abducted by the FSB of the Russian Federation, accused of possessing an improvised explosive device, may have suffered a stroke. She has neurological disorders and brain damage.

This was reported by the human rights organization ZMINA.

According to human rights defenders, such conclusions were reached by an independent expert examination based on the results of a medical examination and analysis of medical documents.

Doctors admitted that Danylovych not only suffered from acute otitis media, but also had neurological disorders and brain damage.

According to experts, after the diagnosis, treatment was prescribed, but its effectiveness was not checked and additional examinations were not prescribed.

We will remind you that Iryna Danylovych was abducted by Russian FSB employees on April 29 and was kept in the basement of the FSB for several days without any status or legal assistance. Explosives were allegedly found in the bag that was taken from her. The occupation court of Crimea sentenced her to 7 years in prison with a general regime prison, and ordered her to pay a fine of 50,000 rubles.

As “FACTS” reported, Ukrainian journalist Vladyslav Yesypenko was sentenced in occupied Crimea. He was arrested after an action with the laying of flowers at the Shevchenko monument in Simferopol and charged with illegal storage and transportation of an explosive device. Yesipenko was sentenced to six years in a general regime colony and fined 110,000 rubles.

