Is a gold-backed BRICS currency possible?

Until the start of World War I in 1914, currencies were largely backed by gold or silver. If this gold cover had been maintained in the summer of 1914, the First World War would never have become a world war, but would have ended after about two weeks because everyone involved would have been bankrupt.

The expected wave of bankruptcies was only prevented by abandoning the link to gold and instead creating paper currencies that could be multiplied at will. The last step in this development was completed on August 15, 1971, when US President Richard Nixon closed the gold window, thereby finally detaching the US dollar from its gold peg.

Since then, mankind has managed without gold and only relies on the enduring value of paper money for its currencies. People are no longer used to dealing with gold-backed currencies. However, they may be forced to quickly reverse this habit if they are forced to use a gold-backed currency because they can only purchase a specific product that they are dying to buy in that currency.

It could get very turbulent, very fast

The rare earths could be such a product. They are absolutely necessary for the manufacture of many technical products. If they can only be purchased with a gold-backed currency, the demand for it will inevitably increase. However, you can only dispose of a gold-backed currency if you deposit something of equal value, for example one gram of gold or one kilogram of silver, as collateral.

It is therefore to be expected that a gold-backed currency that is slowly but surely gaining ground on the market will sooner or later also lead to a sharp rise in the price of gold. At the same time as the price of gold rises noticeably, the purchasing power of paper money can be expected to decline by the same scale.

This means that holders of gold will experience an increase in purchasing power, while holders of paper money will see a corresponding loss of purchasing power, i.e. high inflation. As in the 1950s and 1960s, the winners of this development would be those countries that achieve a trade surplus and are rewarded with a gold-backed currency.

