Maximum temperatures that can reach 40 °C. both during the day and at night, are predicted by the authorities in Santiago from cali the following days.

“That first period started in January and runs through March. The peak of the highest temperature occurs between 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm The stable conditions of the atmosphere and the absence of winds cause more heat to be concentrated on the surface, therefore, by not having strong winds, the air does not circulate and a bubble of heat is formed,” explained Óscar Ramírez Benjumea, a specialized professional from the Environmental Technical Department of the Autonomous Corporation of Valle del Cauca (CVC).

Likewise, he maintained that this phenomenon is going to occur throughout the department and adding that the La Niña phenomenon has not gone away, so that in the coming days there will be sporadic rains at the end of the afternoons in Cali.

Meanwhile, Cali’s Risk Management secretary, Rodrigo Zamorano, said there is a high probability that the rains will return in April.

“We have had surplus rainfall for 21 months, which has produced a mass of very robust vegetation and with this dry season, forest fires that are much more complex than we have can occur,” he warned.

Recommendations:

– Use sunscreen, as these high temperatures can cause skin irritation and burns.

– Constantly hydrate.

– Lower the blinds avoiding direct sunlight.

– Do not open the windows when the outside temperature is higher.

– Avoid using machines and appliances that can produce heat during the hottest hours.

