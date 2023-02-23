On the morning of this Wednesday, February 22, members of the Risaralda Educators Union and the Pereira Secretary of Education met at a negotiating table with the purpose of analyzing educational problems in the different educational establishments of the capital of Risaralda.

In this way, both the association and the administrative unit reached the following agreements:

1. Academic normality in 100% of the city’s official educational establishments as of this Thursday, February 23, at the usual hours in the morning, afternoon, and only session.

2. Definitive lifting of the manifestations of the Pereiran Magisterium.

3. Guarantee in the employment relationship of administrative and general service personnel in educational institutions, in the same way as, in force 2022; process that exceeds 90%.

4. Repeal of Resolution No. 0638 of 2022 that established parameters for the evaluation of provisional teachers and will install a table to review the new administrative act that will be in force for the 2023 term.

5. Union permit for the participation of teachers in the zonal tables that will be organized by the Risaralda Educators Union (SER), next Monday, March 6, 2023.

6. Agreements are established on dates to solve particular cases of some educational institutions: March 3, linking of teachers to IE Manos Unidas, El Remanso headquarters through the MEN Sistema Maestro platform and second week of March, progress in hiring rural school transport

In this way, the protest that the Educators Union had been carrying out for several weeks was lifted. Therefore, the vast majority of Educational Institutions will be able to return to academic normality.