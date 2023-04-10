The Colombian Geological Service has warned that there are possibilities that the Nevado del Ruiz volcano has a rash in the next few days or weeks due to the intense seismic activity it has had.

The alert level of the volcano has been raised to orange, which means that there is a probability that in days or weeks the volcano make a rash greater than it has done in the last decade.

However, the Colombian Geological Service has clarified that the eruption is not “imminent” and that it is not possible to predict when it would occur.

The Nevado del Ruiz volcano has been erupting for approximately 10 years, but all the eruptions it has made in this period have been minor and its affectation has been limited to the fall of ash in different places depending on the direction of the wind.

The Colombian Geological Service has explained that what is happening right now is most likely a magmatic intrusion, that is, a process by which magma is moving towards the surface, but it does not necessarily mean that there will be an eruption. .

In summary, although there is a possibility that the Nevado del Ruiz volcano will erupt in the coming days or weeks due to the intense seismic activity it has had, the Colombian Geological Service has clarified that the eruption is not “imminent” and that it is not possible to predict when it would occur.

Official bulletin

This says the latest bulletin on the state of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano released this Sunday, April 9 by the Colombian Geological Service:

The seismic activity associated with rock fracturing inside the volcanic edifice continues to be located in the southwestern sector of the volcano, at depths between 2 and 4 km and at a distance from the crater between 1.7 and 6 km. Yesterday, April 8, 1,400 events were recorded, reaching a maximum magnitude of 2.4 ML corresponding to the earthquake at 10:19 am

As far as the As of today, April 9 (9 am), around 180 events have been recorded. This marked decrease in seismicity has coincided with a decrease in the size and thickness of the gas column, particularly in the water vapor content during the early morning hours and so far this morning.

As of tomorrow, the number of daily earthquakes will no longer be reported, since it is no longer as relevant a parameter in the development of this activity as it was at the beginning, while parameters such as the location of these events with respect to the crater and its depth take on greater importance in this type of seismicity.

As we have already reiterated, the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano continues to be very unstable, so the community is recommended to remain calm, follow all the instructions of the National Unit for the Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) and local authorities, and be attentive to the information provided by the Colombian Geological Service on the evolution of the state of the volcano.

Comments