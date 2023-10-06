Is Brussels tricking Germany? Setback for combustion engine fans

HomeEconomy

By: Patrick Freiwah

Can Germany elegantly prevent the end of combustion engines in the EU with e-fuels? Proponents of synthetic fuels are suffering a setback thanks to Brussels.

Brussels/Berlin – E-fuels is the name of the possible lifeline with which the German car industry in particular could save combustion technology into the electric age. However, the approval of synthetic fuels seems to be for the jurisdiction of the European Union to be in huge jeopardy: the EU Commission is apparently trying to put an end to e-fuels via a legal detour.

The Handelsblatt speaks of a showdown between Berlin and Brussels, which is worrying Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) and his colleagues.

E-fuels in Europe: The Commission is apparently planning stricter conditions

A new draft from Brussels stipulates that… CO₂ emissions from e-fuels compared to fossil fuels should be reduced by 100 percent. This contradicts an earlier agreement in which the Ministry of Transport played a key role: The “Renewable Energy Directive” states that e-fuels should only provide carbon dioxide savings of at least 70 percent compared to fossil fuels.

Why the difference of 30 percent could reportedly bring down the e-fuel house of cards: Manufacturers explain that a 100 percent reduction across the entire supply chain is technically not possible. Such a regulation at EU level would presumably seal the end of new cars with combustion engines on this continent.

This means that the compromise dreamed of by Wissing and Co. for the period after 2035 is moving further away rather than closer. Cars with petrol or diesel engines may not be approved after the deadline, even if they can run on synthetic fuels. According to the report, the Ministry of Transport is currently examining the details and “in particular the definition of the term ‘CO2 neutral'”.

EU Commission torpedoes e-fuel plans: Wissing appeals to von der Leyen

At the same time, look for that Ministry of Transport allegedly made the connection to Brussels in order to weaken the Commission’s draft: “I expect the President of the Commission to support us,” he quotes Handelsblatt the Federal Minister of Transport. This should mean Ursula von der Leyen. The current draft is therefore not what was originally agreed.

According to the information, the change of course at the European level with regard to combustion engines is based on a disagreement between two departments: While the General Directorate for the Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs (DG Grow) is moving towards a reduction in e-fuels of “only” 70 percent, this is possible the Directorate General for Climate Policy (DG Clima) does not go far enough. And the latter prevailed with its 100 percent demand. A corresponding new proposal regarding e-fuels from the EU Commission is not expected before November 2023.

E-fuels as a lifeline for combustion technology

From the Taxpayers’ Association Volker Wissing recently received the “Saving Lion” in Bavaria: the association honored his line in the debate about the end of combustion engines. By insisting on an exception for e-fuels, he is doing a service to climate protection and Germany as a business location, including taxpayers. His efforts when it comes to emissions standards also have to do with affordable mobility.

Sports car manufacturer Porsche is also considered a major driver of e-fuel technology, and its models could in the future draw horsepower from synthetic fuels. BMW also has ambitions in this regard; the premium brand is committed to openness to technology and is relying on several types of drive in the long term. (PF)

