09 November 2022 10:15

Before we even know the definitive results in the United States – and in particular those on the fundamental majority in the Senate – we can draw two conclusions from the mid-term elections. The first is political, while the second directly concerns us Europeans.

At another time there would have been nothing dramatic about the defeat of the president’s party in the mid-term elections. In fact, of the last 40 interim elections, 37 were lost by the party that occupied the White House at the time. Nothing new, therefore, in the passage of the chamber to the Republicans.

What makes this vote special is “Trumpism”, that is, Donald Trump himself. Two years ago Joe Biden was elected with the promise of the return of a certain political “normality”: in the dignity of the presidential function, in the predictable nature of his positions and in the functioning of the institutions. Overall, Biden kept his promises, but it wasn’t enough.

A stainless figure

“Trumpism” has survived Trump’s erratic handling. Far from discredited by the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021, the movement managed to instill some Americans doubt about the validity of Biden’s election. One in two Republican candidates is a deniera denier, that is, he believes that the 2020 elections were manipulated to take away the victory from Trump.

Trump’s stainless figure is more present than ever. The former president has promised an “important announcement” for next November 15th. Presumably it will be his 2024 presidential candidacy. Even if there is no “red wave” (or Republican) of the size hoped for by Trump, the success of the “mini-Trump” candidates is enough to allow him to claim the paternity of the victory and use it as a springboard. The first lesson of the vote is that we have not moved on from Trump and Trumpism at all.