One of the worst famines in history occurred as a result of the »Great Leap Forward« (1958-1961) as a result of key mistakes made by the communist party in Beijing. The EU is repeating this mistake: bad decisions made centrally could seal Europe’s demise.

Do you know the “Great Leap Forward”?

“The Great Leap Forward” was a political and economic campaign initiated by Mao Zedong from 1958 to 1961 that led to China‘s greatest catastrophe of the 20th century.

They wanted to implement communism at all levels in one fell swoop and close the gap to Western industry. Agriculture was forcibly collectivized. In addition, all Chinese should bring their scrap metal to central warehouses, where it should then be melted down. The aim was to overtake Britain’s iron and steel production.

But everything went wrong. Agriculture could not keep to the five-year plans. Fearing repression and ideological reasons, many provincial officials have given false information to the Beijing headquarters, so this policy has continued to excess. Taxes were increased and grain that was needed for domestic supplies was exported because incorrect information was assumed.

The collected metal also robbed the farmers of their tools. It was also of poor quality after being melted down and unsuitable for industrial use. Due to forced agricultural collectivization and the additional burden on farmers of working on infrastructure and industrialization projects, agricultural yields fell massively.

In the end there was a famine, the number of victims of which is estimated at up to 50 million people. It is considered one of the greatest famines in human history.

How could hundreds of millions of Chinese be put on such a disastrous path? Because a large part of the population was indoctrinated with ideology and almost nobody dared to oppose the policies of the Communist Party.

What does that have to do with Europe? With its key decisions, today’s EU is paving the way for change that cannot be reconciled with the reality of the people, either nationally or regionally. But far too few citizens and politicians dare to contradict the climate mania and the mania for centralization. In this way, decisions are pushed through that will ultimately have massive consequences for the European economy.

The two biggest mistakes that the EU has currently committed are, on the one hand, turning away from Russia’s cheap and rich resources and, on the other hand, the end of combustion engines with a one-sided focus on e-mobility.

These are wrong decisions of historical importance.

Germany’s economy will suffer particularly badly. The standard of living in Germany will fall massively, and there will be struggles over distribution. The government’s attempts to compensate for the social damage by taking on new debt will fail. On the one hand, it is becoming increasingly difficult to issue government bonds, and on the other hand, the time of low interest rates is over. Germany’s debt burden is already over 2.3 trillion euros.

Instead of allowing realpolitik with the participation of the citizens in small steps in the countries and regions, historically wrong decisions are being made centrally in Brussels, which will have a massive impact on hundreds of millions of Europeans.

Instead of addressing local, real, concrete and acute problems, the centrally controlled EU policy is aligned with the goals of the climate ideology with blinkers, regardless of losses. The possible collateral damage is completely ignored.

Blind ideology prevails in Brussels instead of pragmatism. Like back then in Beijing. The consequences will be dramatic.