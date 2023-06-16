“Is it always the same question?”

Accordion player Luis Campillo expressed his dissatisfaction with the interview format through Podcast, insinuating that they always ask Vallenato artists the same questions.

“¿All podcasts are the same pod, the question? What if there is envy among us, if the gender does not help each other and every weekend they meet or we meet at airports and platforms. I see affection and admiration from the new generation for the teachers”Campillo wrote on his Twitter account.

All podcasts are the same thing, the question? What if there is envy among us, what if gender does not help each other, and every weekend they meet or we meet at airports and platforms. I see affection and admiration from the new generation for teachers — LUIS CAMPILLO (@campilloficial) June 13, 2023

Although he did not say what content he was referring to specifically, the accordion player, a former member of the Kvrass Group, did make it clear that there is admiration among the new talents and minstrels of Vallenato folklore.

It should be noted that this type of format is the most used lately to interview and reveal some secrets or the opinions of celebrities on different topics related to their careers.