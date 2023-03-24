The bond between a dog and its master causes an emotional attachment almost as great as that of a mother with her child because it is taught to sleep in the owner’s bed, it is congratulated, clothes are bought and it is played with.

However, people who decide to have a dog as a replacement for a life partner or a child can fall into petophilia -excessive attachment to animals-, this affection can cause in the “perihijo” a mental pathology that affects his personality and identity.

Perrichia

The humanization of dogs occurs in families that do not have children, so they tend to perform actions that are not typical of the species, such as throwing birthday parties, painting their nails, putting on shoes and creating social networks, this is due to that the owners think that just giving them love, taking them to the doctor and feeding them is no longer enough.

In addition, treating animals as children causes the pet to become dependent on humans, since when the human is not at home, the animal feels anxious, suffers from panic attacks, destroys objects and urinates or defecates inside the house. home.

High-pitched voices and nicknames like “my baby, son, or little boy” are also harmful because they make them lose their identity, feel frustrated, and insecure about themselves.

Is it bad to treat dogs like children? Actions that should concern us

spend more money on dogs

It is common to observe that many people who have a dog as a pet tend to buy a lot of gifts and things for them, more than for themselves.

However, before buying gifts for them, you have to ask yourself who needs it more, him or me?

discipline is not blows

Both children and dogs need discipline, but if we talk specifically about these creatures, what they really need is training, something very different from what was mentioned above.

In the same way, we must respect their schedules, their physiological needs, how to play with others of their kind, take care of their diet and turn them into an educated dog that will not have to be punished.

Buy them “humanoid” clothes

Some people feel that dressing up, putting shoes on them or simply dressing them up, is a way of loving and caring for their pets.

However, this action is very worrying because they can lose their animal instinct, the desire to socialize with others of their kind and prevent their natural abilities from developing.

Animals do not replace anyone

A pet is a good companion in moments of loneliness, when a loved one dies they are very valuable in the life of a family, however, one must be clear and never lose the notion that a dog will not replace a person.

recommendations

It is important that a pet, such as a dog, be free, happy and socialize with others of its kind without harming their nature, or creating false identities that harm their behavior.

Finally, it is necessary for owners to take into account that dogs should not be integrated into human customs because they do not need it, nor do they understand events such as weddings or birthday parties, they only need to meet their basic needs and let them be happy. , being themselves.

