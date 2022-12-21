Original title: Vaccination is not as good as infection with Omicron?CDC Response

On December 20, the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council held a press conference. It is said that because Omicron is more asymptomatic and the antibodies acquired by infection are better than vaccination to prevent re-infection with Omicron, it is believed that vaccination is not as good as infection with Omicron, especially for young people to say. What do relevant experts think of this statement? Can young people relax their protection against Omicron?

Wang Huaqing, chief expert of the immunization program of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that although the Omicron mutant strain has weakened pathogenicity compared with the previously popular new coronavirus. However, there is still a risk of severe illness and death from infection with the Omicron variant strain, and this risk of severe illness and death will be reflected in all age groups, but the old people we emphasized in the past are prone to severe illness and death. The proportion of risk in the whole population will be higher. In addition, the proportion of people with underlying diseases will be higher.

A number of studies have shown that compared with those who have completed a full course or booster immunization against the new coronavirus vaccine, the risk of hospitalization or severe disease and the risk of death are greater for unvaccinated people, including adolescents and adults. When this risk exists to a certain extent, we suggest that those who have not been vaccinated should still be vaccinated, and those who have not completed the booster vaccination should complete the booster vaccination as soon as possible to reduce this risk to a relatively low level in all age groups degree.

(Headquarters reporter Shi Yingchun and Jin Danni)