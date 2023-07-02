Is it better to use brand name drugs than generics?

The choice between brand and generic drugs has generated debates and doubts in the field of health.

First, there are original or innovative medicines, which have a patent for a certain period and can only be produced by the holder of said patent. These drugs are marketed under a brand name known as a “primary brand.”

On the other hand, there are branded or “own-brand” generic drugs, which are generic versions that carry different brands from the original and are marketed once the original drug’s patent has expired. Finally, there are generic medicines that are marketed under the name of the active ingredient and can be produced by both the patent holder and other manufacturers once the patent has expired.

Both generic and branded generic drugs contain the same active ingredient in the same quantity, presentation, and quality as the original drug. However, there may be differences in characteristics such as color and taste, which do not affect the quality, safety, or efficacy of the generic drug.

It is important to note that all medicines, whether original, generic or brand generic, must comply with the quality, safety and efficacy standards established by the National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (INVIMA) before being marketed.

It may interest you: Seven facts about bronchitis

A significant difference between brand name and generic drugs is in cost. Brand medicines, whether original or generic, require investment in promotion and advertising to establish their recognition in the market, which is reflected in their final price. On the other hand, generic medicines have lower promotional costs and, as they are based on already known molecules, they involve less complex research and development, which translates into a lower price. This favors access to quality treatments at a more affordable cost and encourages competition in the pharmaceutical market.

It is important to highlight that both brand and generic drugs must comply with the quality standards established by INVIMA. To verify if a generic drug is officially approved in Colombia, you can consult the INVIMA website in the health registry consultation section.

In conclusion, both brand name and generic drugs are valid and safe options. The choice between them should be based on the indications of the treating physician and on the availability and accessibility of the drugs on the market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

