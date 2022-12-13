Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 12th: Is it normal for sandstorms to occur in winter in many places in the north?

Xinhua News Agency reporter Gao Jing

On the 12th, the cold air carried sand and dust and affected many places in the north. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue blue warnings for sand and dust storms. The weather forecast shows that in the next ten days, cold air activities will be frequent and powerful. Except for the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the average temperature in most parts of my country will continue to be significantly lower than that of the same period in previous years.

Hua Cong, a senior engineer at the Central Meteorological Observatory, said in an interview with reporters that the dust weather process has a wide range of influence and strong intensity. As of the afternoon of the 12th, the central and southeastern parts of Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Ningxia, north-central Shaanxi, north-central Shanxi, north-central Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, northeastern Shandong, Liaoning, western Jilin, central Heilongjiang, and the southern Xinjiang Basin. There are blowing sand or floating dust weather in some areas. Among them, there are sandstorms in some areas in central and western Inner Mongolia.

Hua Cong said that for Beijing, this is the most serious dust weather process affecting Beijing in December in the past 10 years. On the 12th, the air quality in the Beijing area was seriously polluted. The local PM10 concentration exceeded 1700 micrograms per cubic meter, and the visibility dropped to 2 kilometers.

In people’s minds, sandstorms often occur in spring. Is it normal for a sandstorm of this intensity to occur in December?

According to Hua Cong, in the 10 years from 2013 to the present, there have been large-scale sandstorms in autumn and winter, that is, from October to December, in 8 years. Among them, in December of 2017 and 2018, there were large-scale sand and dust weather processes in the northern region. Therefore, although the frequency of sand and dust weather in autumn and winter will be less than that in spring, it is not uncommon.

According to the forecast of the Central Meteorological Observatory, from the night of the 12th to the 13th, there will still be sand or floating dust in parts of Beijing, Tianjin, central and eastern Hebei, Shandong, northern Jiangsu, southern Heilongjiang, central Jilin, Liaoning, and the southern Xinjiang Basin.

Hua Cong said that the sand and dust weather affecting North China is expected to basically end on the morning of the 13th. However, as the cold air moves southward, parts of the Huanghuai and Jianghuai regions will be affected by dust transport.

Where did the dust come from, and will it “come back” later?

Hua Cong said that in the central and western Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Ningxia and other sand sources in my country, there was little precipitation in the early stage, and there was no snow cover. The bare surface is the underlying surface condition that is conducive to the occurrence of sand and dust weather. In addition, from the 11th to the 12th, affected by the cold air, there were strong winds in the above-mentioned areas, with gusts reaching magnitudes 7 to 9, and local magnitudes of 10, providing better dynamic conditions for sand. In addition to sand from local sand sources, relatively large-scale dust weather has also been observed overseas. As the cold air front continues to advance, some dust from outside the country is transmitted to our country. Therefore, this dust weather is affected by local sand emission and overseas transportation.

After this cold air, there will be a strong cold air affecting most of the central and eastern parts of my country from the 15th to the 17th. The average temperature in the eastern part of Northwest China, North China, Huanghuai and most of the south will drop by 6°C to 10°C. More than 10 ℃, accompanied by windy weather.

In addition, meteorological experts reminded that although cold air activities are frequent, precipitation in most of the country is scarce, and rain and snow are rare, and the situation will remain relatively dry. .