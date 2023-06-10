Is it possible that May 2025 will be the end of the war with the ELN, as Petro claims? – news

“Here, then, we come to deliver to Colombia, and that is why we were elected, these possibilities for peace that are being built here.”

“That the signing of these agreements, partial today – which lead you to a ceasefire, to a point that you have never experienced in the dialogues, to a ceasefire that continues with a promise in May 2025 – cease definitively the decades-long war between the ELN and the State of Colombia”.

This was stated this Friday by the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro Urrego, during the closing ceremony of the third cycle of the Roundtable for Peace Dialogues between the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN), held in the Hall of Protocol of Cubanacán, in Havana, Cuba.

At the event, the delegations of the National Government and the ELN formalized the bilateral ceasefire agreement, which will last 180 days (six months), expands the prohibited actions and provides for a robust UN monitoring and verification mechanism, accompanied by the Catholic Church and social oversight, as well as the participation of the guarantor and accompanying countries.

Said cessation will also allow the territories to have the conditions of tranquility that people and communities require in the process of participation of society in the construction of peace that has been agreed during this cycle.

Violence must stop

In this regard, in his speech, President Petro stated: “We are here demonstrating, the people of Colombia do it, that there is a second opportunity under the heavens of the earth for the people of Colombia, and that it is built around the peace, to protect the heart and to be a World Power of Life”.

“Here, then, we come to deliver to Colombia, and that is why we were elected, these possibilities for peace that are being built here,” he added.

In addition, he emphasized that the violence of decades must cease in the country, in order to build a nation in peace.

“The world of weapons and of killing each other, for decades, perpetual war, perpetual loneliness, as Gabriel García Márquez said, must cease,” he reiterated.

National Agreement

Similarly, the Head of State expressed his support for the proposal to seek a National Agreement, and said that this initiative is closely related to the social reforms promoted by his Government.

In this regard, he indicated: “You propose a National Agreement, and I agree. But, then, Colombian society today has to debate it and participate”.

He considered that this Agreement has to do with “greater job stability. He has to do with the lady of the reds being able to have dignity in her existence. He has to do with making the land affordable to the Colombian peasantry, the great almendrón of violence in the fields. It has to do with the rights of society being guaranteed”.

He stressed that said Agreement is related to the fact that “when a young person goes out to protest, rightly or wrongly, they are not shot in the eyes, they are not imprisoned” and “it has to do with that young person learning to respect the existence of of the other young man in uniform.”

About the ceasefire

According to the office of the High Commissioner for Peace, the bilateral ceasefire agreement, signed this Friday June 9 between the National Government and the ELN, has no precedents and is focused on creating conditions for the civilian population to exercise their rights. and freedoms, with an emphasis on the most vulnerable, including social and environmental leaders, ethnic groups, women, human rights defenders, and minors.

In addition, it generates the conditions for the development of dynamics and humanitarian actions in the territories most affected by the armed conflict, thereby contributing to the strengthening of the comprehensive peace process proposed by the Government to Colombian society.

concrete results

The third cycle that ended this Friday yields concrete results. For example, the time for the realization of the first three points of the Mexico Agreement was shortened –namely, participation of society, democracy and transformations for peace– until the month of May 2025.

Likewise, it ordered the creation of the National Participation Committee, as a democratic mechanism for the construction of the peace process, with the intervention of 30 sectors of society.

gratitude message

During the closing ceremony, the Government of Colombia reiterated its immense gratitude to the Republic of Cuba, to its Government and to its people, for their hospitality and their courageous support for the efforts of Colombians to materialize the dream of comprehensive and durable in Colombia.

He also thanked the support of the permanent accompanying organizations and institutions and of the guarantor and observer countries, which has made it possible to consolidate the process.

The fourth cycle of the Roundtable for Peace Dialogues, whose headquarters will be Venezuela, will be installed on August 14 and will conclude on September 4, 2023.