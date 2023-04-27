Is it rare in the history of the CCP that Xi’s hard-core cronies or power behind the scenes? | Xi Jinping | Chen Xi | Central Party School

According to the official website of the Central Party School of the Communist Party of China, Chen Xi’s resume has changed in April this year, and his position has changed from the head of the Central Committee and the principal of the Central Party School to the single principal of the Central Party School of the Communist Party of China.

Baidu searched Chen Xi’s resume, and the head of the Central Organization Department has been changed to the former head of the Central Organization Department.

Therefore, Hong Kong’s “Ming Pao” reported on April 26 that the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China updated Chen Xi’s resume, showing that he no longer serves as the head of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. Earlier this month, “Ming Pao” quoted sources saying that the old and new ministers of the Central Organization Department of the Communist Party of China had just completed the handover. The 69-year-old Chen Xi stepped down, and Li Ganjie, a member of the Politburo, took over as the head of the Central Organization Department of the Communist Party of China.

However, the CCP has never officially announced the replacement of the head of the Central Committee. Now check the official website of the Organization Department of the Central Committee, the head of the Organization Department of the Central Committee is still Chen Xi.

From the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to the present, there have been many mysteries about the candidates for the head of the Central Committee and Chen Xi’s whereabouts, and they have also attracted the attention of the outside world.

Last October, at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Chen Xi stepped down as a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, and at the First Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee a few days later, he stepped down as a member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, apparently planning to retire. But until March 10 this year, the news broadcast reported that Chen Xi was still the head of the Central Committee. The two sessions ended in mid-March, and officials did not appoint a new head of the Central Committee.

In the history of the CCP, this phenomenon is rare. Since at least 2002, all the ministers of the Central Committee have resigned after the party congress. Since resigning as a member of the Politburo at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Chen Xi, the head of the Central Committee, is supposedly not eligible to participate in Politburo meetings, but he can actually attend the “Democratic Life Meeting”, which is like staying on the Politburo.

Therefore, the outside world speculates that Xi Jinping is in a dilemma regarding Chen Xi’s arrangements.“Clear”The collapse, the “white paper movement” and other events that impacted the CCP regime, Xi Jinping urgently needs a trusted partner to stabilize the officialdom. Another possibility is that there is indeed a fierce political struggle behind the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Although Xi Jinping won, he still needs a transition period to stabilize the results. At this time, Chen Xi is very important to ensure that Xi’s army takes office.

Chen Xi is an old friend of Xi Jinping, and it is widely rumored that the two are brothers in bunk beds in university. When Chen Xi was in charge of Tsinghua University, he also helped Xi Jinping obtain a doctorate.

After Xi Jinping came to power at the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, he transferred Chen Xi to the Central Organization Department as the executive vice minister. At the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Chen Xi served as the head of the Central Organization Department and entered the Politburo, and then took away the principal of the Central Party School from Wang Huning.

Shi Chuanyun, a current commentator, once analyzed that Chen Xi did not become Xi’s chief personnel officer after the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Responsible for revising the “Regulations on Promoting the Promotion and Demotion of Leading Cadres”, proposing that “the key point is to solve the problem of being able to step down”, and working on the personnel affairs of Xi Jinping’s 20th National Congress. his trust.

Shi Chuanyun believes that although Li Ganjie, who is rumored to be in charge of the Central Organization Department, is a member of Chen Xi’s Tsinghua gang, he has no direct contact with Xi in the past. That is to say, Xi and Li Ganjie are “unfamiliar”. Wouldn’t they just hand over the head of the Central Committee in name, and stay on as the principal of the Central Party School, and then “instruct” Li Ganjie behind the scenes? Shi Chuanyun said that this remains to be seen.

Editor in charge: Lin Li

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.