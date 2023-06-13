Is Juanes in Argentina? | kienyke

The day Juan Luis Guerra saved the marriage of Juanes and Karen Martínez

Recently, Juanes revealed more details about ‘Vida cotidiana’, his new musical album in which, in one of its songs, he also collaborated with the famous Dominican artist Juan Luis Guerra, whom the Colombian singer thanked for, in part, helping him save his marriage to Karen Martínez in the midst of a relationship crisis.

As Juanes explained, in “Daily Life” he spoke of the most intimate part of his life and, among other things, of the crisis he went through in his marriage to Karen Martínez, with whom he has formed one of the most stable couples in Colombian entertainment since 2004.

A panorama that he portrayed in ‘Cecilia’, a song that included the participation of Juan Luis Guerra and in which the Dominican gave Juanes great advice.

“I owe him something very nice… In one part, the lyrics (of ‘Cecilia’) said: ‘I’m sorry the air is running out if you stop being my wife.’ Juan Luis tells me: ‘no, Juanes, your wife always has to be your girlfriend’, then he changed ‘wife’ to ‘girlfriend’, and he’s absolutely right”, confessed the paisa artist who, among other things, revealed Martínez’s reaction when he heard the song for the first time.

“When I showed him ‘Cecilia’, finished with Juan Luis [Guerra], she did not know that he was going to sing that song with me. She got too emotional and started crying. It was very nice, ”she confessed in an interview with Eva Rey.

It should be noted that the song in question, in addition to bearing the name of Juanes’ sister, Luz Cecilia Aristizabal, is a composition dedicated to family life, his wife Karen Martínez and their daughters, Paloma and Luna Aristizabal.