Is Lina Tejeiro in charge of maternity?

Lina Tejeiro is one of the most popular actresses on Colombian television. She not only steals the show with her on-screen beauty, but she also steals the show on social media with her content.

For example, the Twitter platform was one of Llanera’s favorite platforms where he constantly shares his thoughts, daily situations, or even how he feels. Just one of his recent stunts in this post has all the netizens speculating about the circumstances in his life that he hasn’t talked about much.

She says nothing more and nothing less than her plans for the future to be a mother and gives an idea of ​​her short and long term life plans. “The process of loving myself has been long but rewarding and I am doing the best I can.

The most important thing is not only me, but also the person who is my love who instills in me that beautiful love, mother’s love and makes me appreciate my entire existence. A person who touches my heart becomes a mirror of my self-esteem.”

This is how she expressed her desire to be a mother, which immediately sparked comments and reactions on social networks. The actor is also curious if he is looking for love in a man who will be his life partner and the father of his child.