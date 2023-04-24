Home » Is Lina Tejeiro in charge of maternity?
News

Is Lina Tejeiro in charge of maternity?

by admin
Is Lina Tejeiro in charge of maternity?

Lina Tejeiro is one of the most popular actresses on Colombian television. She not only steals the show with her on-screen beauty, but she also steals the show on social media with her content.

For example, the Twitter platform was one of Llanera’s favorite platforms where he constantly shares his thoughts, daily situations, or even how he feels. Just one of his recent stunts in this post has all the netizens speculating about the circumstances in his life that he hasn’t talked about much.

She says nothing more and nothing less than her plans for the future to be a mother and gives an idea of ​​her short and long term life plans. “The process of loving myself has been long but rewarding and I am doing the best I can.

The most important thing is not only me, but also the person who is my love who instills in me that beautiful love, mother’s love and makes me appreciate my entire existence. A person who touches my heart becomes a mirror of my self-esteem.”

This is how she expressed her desire to be a mother, which immediately sparked comments and reactions on social networks. The actor is also curious if he is looking for love in a man who will be his life partner and the father of his child.

See also  Jinan Municipal Government Portal News Jinan City Women from all walks of life commemorate the 113th anniversary of the "March 8th" International Women's Day and the "Green Low Carbon High Quality Development Women's Action" mobilization meeting was held

You may also like

Ten Hag is pleased with United’s reaction in...

Danis won Petro’s party consultation

World Earth Day Hangzhou holds themed publicity activities-Hangzhou...

Get to know Chemnitz University of Technology on...

Bannon defeats Boufal in the Qatari Championship

They dismantle a network that manufactured counterfeit dollars...

Apellis Presents Phase 3 Functional Analyses of SYFOVRE...

The Royal Army loses from USM with a...

There are large-scale precipitation in the central and...

President of Colombia is pushing for changes in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy