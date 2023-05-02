Is looking for a job? There are ten thousand jobs available

A total of ten thousand vacancies are available in Colombia and outside to commemorate International Workers’ Day.

This was announced by the National Learning Service, SENA, who reported that the positions range from assistants, assistants, operators and technicians to technologists and professionals.

Those interested in applying should register their resume at https://agenciapublicadeempleo.sena.edu.co/Paginas/Inicio.aspx.

Here you can also find additional information on the call and if you require personalized advice you can go to any of the more than 130 offices of the Public Employment Agency whose locations can be found on the aforementioned web page.

Abroad

Luz Dana Leal Ruiz, director of Employment and Labor of the Sena, said that “we currently have ten thousand vacancies published in multiple productive sectors, of which more than 700 are to work in countries such as Germany, the United States, Ireland, Romania, Canada and Mexico”.

The outdoor job offer includes openings for mechanics, carpenters, farm workers, nurses, occupational therapists, surgical instrumentalists, warehouse assistants, automotive painters and sales boosters.

“We connect workers with human talent seekers from Colombia and the world. Last year we achieved half a million employment relationships and more than one million two hundred thousand orientations”, commented Jorge Eduardo Londoño Ulloa, general director of the SENA.

entrepreneurship

Through the creation of enterprises, more employment is also generated: last year with the Sena Emprender Fund, more than 1,700 companies were created, employing at least 7,600 people.

In addition to job creation, SENA trains Colombian workers. Each year more than eight million people are trained and in 2022, 200,000 certifications for labor competencies were registered, which guarantee experience in different trades.

In accordance with the above, the Colombian labor force stands out in continental competitions. In fact, Colombian workers stand out and are sought after in other countries.

This year, SENA continues with the mission of strengthening Colombian workers. To date, there are 78,000 employment relationships, more than 250,000 job orientations, and 18,000 labor certifications in different trades.

Comments