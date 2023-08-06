Home » Is Netflix shaking? Mercado Libre launches free content platform
by admin
Is Netflix shaking? Mercado Libre launches free content platform

Mercado Libre, the technology company founded in the late 1990s that has managed to consolidate itself in the world of electronic commerce in Latin America, presents Mercado Play, the content platform where users can freely access a catalog full of movies, series, documentaries, content for children and reality TV from local and international studios and producers.

In this way, Mercado Libre continues to transform the lives of millions of people in Latin America, now for the first time through the world of entertainment.

How does the new Mercado Libre tool work?

To access play market there is no need to pay a subscription: it is only necessary to have an account in Mercado Libre to enjoy all the audiovisual content available by accessing the platform from a computer, tablet or through the app. The catalog already has hundreds of titles and thousands of hours of content.

“We know that a large part of Latin Americans is not subscribed to any paid streaming platform and that context prompted us to develop play market with curated content from the best studios in Hollywood and the region, free of charge and from a platform that is already familiar to them.

Of course, this is also an incredible opportunity for advertisers and brands to promote their products to a mass audience. Our gaze always seeks to be ecosystemic,” said Luiz Barros, Vice President of Entertainment and Loyalty at Mercado Libre.

