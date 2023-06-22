Is press freedom at risk?

The government of President Gustavo Petro has become a novelty for Colombia. The country was not used to being governed by the left and rather every four years it maintained a homogeneous political tradition, without fundamental changes, perhaps in some form.

The closeness of the president of Colombia with the chavista, castrista, and kirchnerista models cause a state of permanent alert and a detailed observation of the actions of the Colombian government, to the point that the alarms that detect anti-democratic traits go off every time the president speaks from the balcony or as happened recently, from the street, not counting the daily alerts left by their posts on Twitter.

The most recent of the alerts triggered was due to the president’s direct accusations towards the press, accusing them of being racists and allies with the judiciary, according to him, to affect his government, all while he was using the theory of a soft coup. So aggressive were the statements, that in unison two of the most representative and centennial media outlets in the country published editorials rejecting the president’s statements, as well as the Foundation for Press Freedom issued a statement warning that the president should send messages to his followers about the importance of respect for journalistic work and diversity of opinions, given the attacks on journalists during the marches on June 7 called by the President of the Republic.

As usually happens, days later the president went out to retract on Twitter stating: No one is going to prevent the media from their right to express themselves freely, similar to the retraction, a clarification that he had to make after affirming that he was the head of the nation’s attorney general, usual clarifications in this government that accustoms the country to having its ministers and main squires come out to reinterpret and clarify what the president really said and soften the statements that usually revive the autocratic styles of neighboring governments.

For the moment, the speeches mixed with threats and accusations to the press, for many undemocratic, for others just misinterpreted words, have not gone beyond rhetoric and victimization and have always had their respective retraction. Perhaps the country should get used to this style for the next three years and perhaps in this way the levels of fear and anxiety at the possibility of an undemocratic government will decrease.

Ten months after the arrival of Gustavo Petro to the presidency, the country and the government itself have found themselves with strong institutions, which within the framework of the division and independence of powers have made it clear that democracy in Colombia is more solid than expected. that many, including the president, thought.

In his most recent address, the president stated that Colombia has one of the most advanced democratic constitutions in the world, magnificent that it recognizes this, but much more important that it adhere to and submit to the constitutional empire like any public servant, like every citizen, since this same constitution establishes that every person is guaranteed the freedom to express and disseminate their thoughts and opinions, to inform and receive truthful and impartial information, and to found mass media.

