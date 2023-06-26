Home » Is Sergio Luis Rodríguez the ideal accordion player for Peter Manjarrés? This is the opinion of a renowned folklorist
During an interview with journalist Víctor Sánchez, the announcer and folklorist Álvaro Álvarez analyzed the musical difference between the singers Peter Manjarrés and Silvestre Dangondensuring that they are of different styles.

According to Álvarez, Peter and Silvestre have a different musical vision, since one is more inclined towards the commercial part while the other preserves more of his traditional vallenato roots.

Peter is a musician with a different vision than Silvestre, Peter has commercial vallenato in mind, I say that Peter’s style, his musical identity is with Sergio Luis Rodríguez, and the experiment with accordion players other than Sergio’s has led to this bump being presented, but he is talented, visionary in the momentary matter”said Álvaro Álvarez, stating that he is one of the artists who gets the most out of social networks.

In addition, he considered that after the separation with Sergio Luis Rodríguez, with whom he recorded his best hits, Peter has not been able to find an accordion player that suits his stylewhich has led him to lose ground in vallenato.

Peter lost a bit of his style because Sergio had it very marked on him, so it has been difficult to find an accordion player that takes him to the style where he was successful, because with Juancho, Franco was good, but his best time was with Sergio Luis”, he added.

On the other hand, as for Silvestre Dangond, he said that the vallenato raizal and the style of his godfather Jorge Oñate are more deeply rooted.

Silvestre has a little more attachment to the vallenato raizal, Silvestre is very Oñate and when one speaks of Oñate one speaks of a musical authority. Oñate’s catalog, Silvestre handles it by heart and that vallenato transmits. They are my concepts and I know they will think differently because we do not have the truth “ended.

