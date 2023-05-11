Home » Is Silvestre recording a new song?
by admin
Is Silvestre recording a new song?

Memo Granados, cashier at the vallenato singer Silvestre Dangondshared on his Instagram account what appears to be the recording of a new song, or an album, together with the urumitero.

Through a video, Granados showed the artist in a recording studio, playing the box, one of the essential instruments when playing a vallenato.

My friend, giving me classes”said Memo in the clip. Immediately, but smiling out loud, Silvestre answers: “But don’t talk Memo”, this is because the interpreter of ‘my follies‘ was recording the snare sound for some musical production.

The urumitero, who had withdrawn from the stage since last December, will sing again this Thursday May 11 in Miami, at the Liquor Dreams decanter, where he will also celebrate his birthday.

