Is South Korea rejuvenating? The new accounting law for age in the population

South Korea made the new accounting law official in the years of citizens. This is because now the country will use an international age calculation system depending on the actual date of birth of a person, so it is concluded that the population will officially be one or two years younger.

Although it is known, South Korea is the last East Asian country still using the traditional age calculation method, which explains that children at birth are one year old, from the gestation of life.

With this system the population becomes one year older in what is known as ‘birthday’.

The recalculation of age in South Korea

As of last Wednesday, June 28, the country increased the international system that calculates the age of people depending on the date of birth, by which the inhabitants of the country will be one or two years younger

“It’s confusing when a foreigner asks me how old I am because I know they mean international age, so I have to do some calculations,” clerk Hong Suk-min told AFP.

In addition, Hong says that he is 45 years old according to the international system and 47 according to the Korean traditional method.

It is worth mentioning, that the official change will have an influential impact on practice, because in administrative matters, age represents a great value, a clear example is that after a certain age, under the international system, you can employ and retire.

For his part, the South Korean government increased the strategy with the aim of causing confusion in the population, starting with eliminating the belief that the country’s elderly can already retire based on their Korean age.

It should be mentioned that, the new campaign to calculate the age has caused controversy and confusion among citizens, more, however, this has already begun to be governed in the country.

Several citizens are concerned about the measures taken by the country regarding the age of calculation and, others the people of South Korea celebrate the fact of feeling younger with the new legislation introduced by the Government.

