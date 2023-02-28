Recent research by experts has revealed startling details about gray hair.

There is a very common belief that gray hair is more than just a matter of time and age, but an indicator of lived experience. The saying “you are turning my hair gray” suggests that silver locks are a symptom of worries, while it is a widespread legend that Marie Antoinette’s hair turned white in a single night upon learning of her execution. But can a person’s life experience really change the color of her hair? Science suggests it’s possible that while hair color naturally diminishes over time, certain factors can accelerate that change, including stress. Stress is a normal reaction to everyday pressures, but it can become unhealthy when it disrupts a person’s daily function, as explained by the American Psychological Association. Stress is not the main cause of greying, given that genes largely determine the phenomenon, but “stress can acceleratethe graying process, explained David Kingsley, a hair loss researcher and president of the World Trichology Society. Even indirect stress, such as the malnutritionThyroid problems, hormone imbalance, and anemia can affect hair pigmentation, she explained. In mice, stress can deplete hair pigmentation cells known as melanocytes, according to a 2020 study in the journal Nature. Melanocytes are produced by stem cells that live in hair follicles. In the study, the researchers elicited a stress response in mice. In response, corticosterone (the rodent equivalent of the stress hormone cortisol) and norepinephrine (a neurotransmitter and hormone) rushed into the follicle. Once in the follicle, the norepinephrine caused the stem cell to turn into a normal melanocyte, meaning it couldn’t divide indefinitely. With the stem cell permanently changed, the follicle no longer had a source of new pigment cells. That lock of hair or in the case of the rat, the hairs, has lost its source of color. While these findings may not necessarily apply to humans, a 2021 study in the journal eLife found that stress can cause hair to turn gray in humans as well, but not permanently. Participants with some gray hair or “two-tone hair” – gray and pigmented in the same strand – were asked to record their experiences and stress levels over the past few months. They found that stressful experiences like job loss were related to graying. However, removing the stressor could reverse the graying. “There was an individual who went on vacation and five hairs on that person’s head went dark again during the vacation, synchronized in time.” lead author Martin Picard, a Columbia University neurologist said in a statement.

Not only is there a wide variation in when people turn gray, from ages 30 to 80, but “every hair has the same genome, is exposed to the same agents“, Picard told Live Science. “So why a little gray before and a little after?Based on mathematical modeling, Picard and his colleagues suggested that hair must reach a certain threshold to turn gray. In middle age, when a person is closer to that threshold, stress can push a hair to turn white earlier than expected. Melanocyte stem cells become more vulnerable as they age, added the expert. So stress could”speed up timeof graying. Picard and his coauthors have suggested that it may be possible to reverse hair color loss in someone who has recently noticed gray hair. For those who have had gray hair for years, however, removing the stress is unlikely to do return the strands to their original color, since the hair has crossed the threshold. Basically, Kingsley said he doesn’t often see hair recovering pigment.