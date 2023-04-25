“Is the accommodation I used illegal?”… Seoul city charges 76 unreported illegal accommodation operators

▲ The Seoul Citizens’ Judicial Police Corps has started cracking down on illegal lodging establishments without reporting. (Data provided by Seoul City)

The Seoul Civil Welfare Judicial Police Corps announced on the 26th that it had booked 76 illegal lodging operators who used the illegal lodging business in officetels and apartments through Airbnb, a shared lodging platform, for violating the Public Health Management Act.

In October of last year, the civil division launched an investigation after complaints from local residents were continuously raised due to noise from tourists, drinking disturbances, and crime prevention issues caused by illegal lodging business activities at officetels where it was impossible to report the lodging business.

Officetels, apartments, and houses are buildings that cannot report lodging business according to the Public Health Management Act under the Building Act.

When the accommodations caught this time are classified by type, a total of 70 operators rented officetels and operated them as accommodations. Other than that, there were times when he used an apartment or house, or took over and operated an inn that was ordered to close down for violating related laws.

If the accommodation business is operated without reporting, there are concerns about human accidents due to insufficient fire safety facilities, deterioration in the quality of accommodation services due to poor sanitation, and damage to users due to posting false information.

The city plans to conduct a continuous investigation to prevent damage to citizens and foreign tourists due to illegal lodging business, and has requested active citizens to report illegal activities.

Seo Yeong-gwan, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Department, said, “We will continue to investigate illegal lodging establishments by cooperating with related organizations to ensure the safety of users of accommodation facilities in Seoul and to renew the image of tourism.”