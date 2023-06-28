Is the Cali Fair this year at risk?

The Cali Fair is one of the most representative festivities in the country for its 65 years of history and for the visit to the city every December of 30,000 people from different parts of the country and abroad.

Corfecali, a mixed economy entity (participation of public and private resources) created to mainly develop the Cali Fair, is in charge of leading the activities related to the festival that takes place between December 25 and 30.

This thanks to the contributions of the District Administration and the management of own resources through marketing processes that make it possible year after year, the linking of important brands.

Currently, everything is chaos in Corfecali due to the resignation of its manager, Argemiro Cortés, which was not accepted by the board of directors.

In addition, a preliminary report from the comptroller’s office was released in which serious findings are made about the Cali 2022 Fair with these findings:

– 21 administrative findings.

– 10 with disciplinary incidence.

– 3 with criminal incidence.

– 5 with tax incidence of 624 million pesos.

– 1 sanction request.

Likewise, according to several councilors from the capital of the Valley, the shortcomings in contracting and the cost overruns found by the Comptroller’s Office could put the 2023 Fair at risk.

1. “Corfecali is in a crisis, not only in 2022, but let’s also remember that in 2020 there were findings for more than 5 billion pesos,” said Ana Erazo, councilor for the Polo Democrático party.

2. “Today the Comptroller’s Office telling us in a virtual report seems very little to me, which, if it causes me enough concern that it is evident that there are two balances pending payment,” said Roberto Rodríguez, councilor for the Centro Democrático party.

3. “He concentrates and gives his chances and income that week is the Cali fair and it is unfortunate that these people are the major victims; because the money is suspended, they have not been paid for the work they provided,” said Fernando Alberto Tamayo, councilor for the Conservative party.

Another issue that worried the lobbyists was the assembly of the themed floats for the salsódromo with a value of 418 million.

In a quote with a control entity, this value was 322 million, evidencing cost overruns.

Position of the Mayor of Cali:

Jorge Iván Ospina, mayor of the Valle del Cauca capital, ensured the continuity of Argemiro Cortés in Corfecali, this until the entire situation of the previous fairs is clarified.

“The first thing that Cortés has to do, with all due respect, is to move forward with all that conciliation that is already very close to being able to close. And hand in hand with this, because if Argemiro Cortés does not want to continue with the conciliation, the board will have to consider leading the new process,” said the mayor.

