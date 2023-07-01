Is the Cali Fair this year in doubt?

The financial crisis that Corfecali, in charge of the editions of the traditional and emblematic Cali Fair, is going through, plunged the most significant festivity of Cali women and men into a sea of ​​doubts.

This tremor in version 66 of this annual celebration is due to the million-dollar debts payable from Corfecali to some cultural organizations and orchestras that participated in the Cali Fair in previous years, it calls into question the realization of version 66 in December 2023 .

The resignation of Argemiro Cortés, manager of Corfecali, which was not accepted by the board of directors, was the beginning of this storm.

This scenario was the trigger for multiple complaints and complaints from artists of the past version about the payment of their fees, unleashed a series of investigations.

Complaint from the Cali Council:

Councilor Fernando Tamayo pointed out that the problem goes beyond the delay in payment to suppliers:

“Since the beginning of 2020, the company reported a surplus of $6,000 million. We have been witnessing this disaster as councilors for more than three years. What happened to the first manager of this government? Have you already forgotten about hiring a video of an orchestra for US$50,000?” the councilor said.

One of the noisiest aspects was the assembly of the theme floats for the salsódromo, with a value of 418 million.

However, in a quote made by a control entity, the value was 322 million, revealing cost overruns.

Added to this is the fact that more than six months have passed since the 2022 Cali Fair ended and there are still artists, orchestras and presenters awaiting payment for their participation.

For his part, Roberto Rodríguez Zamudio, councilor of the capital of Valle, revealed that Corfecali has a deficit of $8 billion, which is why other councilors such as Fabio Alonso Arroyave Botero, propose that the Ministry of Culture assume the responsibility of carrying out of the most important fair in the Valle del Cauca capital.

Who will lead the Cali Fair this year?

The mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina, assured that Corfecali will continue managing the Fair of the Valle del Cauca capital. The entity’s board of directors authorized the signing of the agreement with the Ministry of Culture to hold the Cali Fair and the World Salsa Festival this year.

In addition, the burgomaster stated that he will not allow the liquidation of Corfecali. “There is no uncertainty, Corfecali is an institution with more than 40 years of history and, therefore, it will survive and continue to lead the Cali Fair.”

Artists affected:

“We have spent all this time without receiving our payment, the culprit of this is the mayor, there are no others responsible,” declared Édison Vivanco, director of the La Fuga orchestra.

Comptroller’s Report:

The tax auditor’s report reported accounts receivable from the city for 4,424 million pesos, which would correspond to the 2021 fair.

In other words, after 2 years Corfecali would not have received the money from the administration: “According to Corfecali’s accounting policies and taking into account that said expiration date is greater than one year, all of said debt must have been totally impaired ”, can be seen in the document.

The corporation, in addition, had losses of 3,926 million in 2022, which left Corfecali with a net worth of only 447 million pesos.

Likewise, no significant income would be received during 2023 to guarantee the full execution of the Cali Fair this year.

The complaints made by the suppliers and artists who are still waiting for their payments from the corporation are another significant aspect of this document.

In this document dated June 9, the control entity issued 21 administrative findings, of which 10 have a disciplinary incidence, 3 criminal incidences, 5 with fiscal incidence for more than 624 million pesos, and a sanctioning request.

Among the irregular activities mentioned by the Comptroller’s Office, there is the absence of meeting minutes of the Corfecali board of directors, where Argemiro Cortés would have been authorized to contract inter-administrative agreements for more than 3,450 million pesos within the framework of the preference.

As well as the celebration of contracts for 14,854 million during the Fair, signed between the Ministry of Culture and Corfecali.

The Comptroller’s Office found a contract with the Ministry of Culture to carry out an impact study of the previous version of the fair, which was sealed for more than 149 million.

Although the entity made the disbursement of the total agreed upon to Corfecali, it only reports a payment of 64 million to the firm, no evidence was found of the other amount.

