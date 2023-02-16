On February 15, more than 10,000 elderly people in Wuhan, Hubei took to the streets to demand that the authorities withdraw the new medical insurance regulations. Netizens dubbed it a “white-haired revolution.” Hundreds of police officers arrived at the scene, but they dared not do anything. Netizens jokingly said that the CCP’s harsh tyranny has really hit hardcore!

On February 15, about 20,000 elderly people in Wuhan took to the streets and gathered in Zhongshan Park, blocking the main artery of Wuhan, Jiefang Avenue, to protest the so-called “medical insurance reform” in which the Wuhan government cut 2/3 of the medical insurance funds. Because in the last demonstration on February 8, the public had already issued a warning: If the Wuhan authorities of the Chinese Communist Party did not make a reasonable answer, another larger-scale demonstration would be held on the 15th.

The Wuhan authorities panicked and dispatched many police officers in the early hours of the 15th to try to block the gate of Wuhan Zhongshan Park. On the 15th, the Wuhan Zhongshan Park subway station was even closed. (Please click the picture below to watch the video)

But the elderly from Wuhan arrived as scheduled, and about 20,000 people gathered at the gate of Zhongshan Park, blocking the Jiefang Avenue at the gate. (Please click the picture below to watch the video)

More than 10,000 protesters gathered in Zhongshan Park in Wuhan clashed with the stability maintenance police at the scene. (Please click the picture below to watch the video)

During the conflict, some elderly people fell to the ground, and the police were terrified. They were afraid that they would be responsible, and they dared not do anything again. (Please click the picture below to watch the video)

Later, amidst the applause of the people at the scene, the police formed a team and quietly left the scene. (Please click the picture below to watch the video)

In fact, the Wuhan authorities not only dispatched the police to try to maintain stability, but even the bus company received corresponding notices:

According to netizens, some schools in Wuhan were closed on the 15th. The authorities are afraid that students will get involved and become another “blank paper movement.”

However, many young people also appeared at the demonstration site, but they were arrested by the police and had fierce physical conflicts with the police. (Please click the picture below to watch the video)

The news that more than ten thousand people in Wuhan took to the streets to protest the medical insurance reform was completely blocked on Weibo in mainland China, but many netizens filmed videos at the scene, and uploaded the videos to Twitter through overpassing the firewall, and widely spread the photos. Here are some videos posted by netizens: (Please click the picture below to watch the video)

Responsible editor: Zhang Lili

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.