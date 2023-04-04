Home News Is the credit crunch coming?: Schrader: The consequences of the panic in the financial industry – video
News

by admin
Between fears of inflation and fears of recession, most investors probably had no banking crisis for 2023 on their list at the beginning of the year. Fund manager Stefan Schrader on the long-term consequences of the crisis.

The problems of unrealized book losses in the balance sheets of many institutes should have been obvious on closer inspection. In the end it was wildfire that spread via social media channels and sealed the fate of Silicon Valley Bank within a few hours, explains Schrader, fund manager and head of the Titus group of companies, in the w:o TV interview.

The financial markets are not without risk, and “bathing without getting wet” is impossible, says Schrader. The crisis could have long-term consequences, for example in terms of bank lending. Why active investors have a decisive advantage in this market environment and what he is currently advising his customers to do: Tune in now!

Moderator: Martin Kerscher, text: Julian Schick, wallstreet:online central editorial office

