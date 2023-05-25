Is the East a West German invention? | TUCcurrent

TUC current

events

Germanist and author Prof. Dr. Dirk Oschmann will be reading on June 8th, 2023 in the Chemnitz University Library – free entry after registration

In his current non-fiction book “The East: A West German Invention”, Prof. Dr. Dirk Oschmann, holder of the professorship for modern German literature with a focus on the 17th and 18th centuries. Century at the University of Leipzig, including the question of why East Germany is often reported in a derogatory manner. He develops a thesis according to which the West designed East Germany as a negative template and deviation from a norm in order to look better on itself.

Am June 8, 2023 (6 p.m.) Dirk Oschmann is a guest in the “IdeenReich” room of the Chemnitz University Library. He will present his book and discuss it with the guests.

Admission to this event is free. A binding Online registration is absolutely necessary.

Further information granted by Angela Malz, Tel. 0371 531-31781, email [email protected]

Matthias Fejes

24.05.2023

All “TUCaktuell” messages

Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The gives an impression of how they report about the university media review.