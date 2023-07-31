Is the El Niño Phenomenon affecting the air quality in Cali?

With the arrival of the El Niño Phenomenon in Santiago de Cali, due to the heat waves that our city suffers, the air quality will deteriorate to take into account.

There are two areas in the capital of the Valley in which its citizens breathe air with a lower quality, so it is very important to pay attention to the recommendations.

The loss of humidity and the absence of winds on these days of intense heat created a variant that is detrimental to the air quality in our city.

“The particles that are suspended in the air will lose their moisture, by losing this water content they will be left with a lighter weight, as the wind currents pass, this pollutant will remain suspended in the air for much longer,” he explained. Wilson Salas, official of the Technical Directorate for Air Quality Monitoring in Cali.

“The fact that Cali is very close to the western mountain range gives it an advantageous condition. In the hours between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. the famous caleña breezes take place. This wind that enters the city helps us to clean the pollutants horizontally. At this time we have the best levels, which is why it is recommended to exercise at this type of time,” he added.

Historically, and taking into account the measurement of the main cities of our country, the air quality of the Valle del Cauca capital has been acceptable for human health.

According to the environmental quality index classification, today Bogotá has 92 points, Medellín has 72 points and Cali 63.

This in a range in which scores from 0 to 50 are positive, and from 51 to 100 points is acceptable.

Beyond the fact that in the “Sucursal del cielo” the air quality continues to be acceptable, there are concerns about the limits of pollutants to which the city is exposed.

“In Santiago de Cali we have a supremely broad geographical Vale; This has allowed us to take the luxury of taking measures that have not responded quickly, however, we are close to addressing this problem. In 2019 we already had our first air quality emergency. 20,000 vehicles enter the city annually. The city is losing its capacity to receive this polluting load,” added Salas.

Cali has nine air quality measurement stations. Two of these worries the experts because of their low quality.

Univalle, which has recently improved due to the completion of road works in the area, and the Air Base between Carrera Octava and Calle 44, with a load of vehicles that complicates the situation.

Possible illnesses due to the El Niño Phenomenon

The risk factors in some vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and zika may increase, since the climatic conditions are conducive to the reproduction of the Aedes aegypti, the transmitting mosquito.

Given the very probable storage of water in all kinds of containers by the public, it is recommended that, if they are not clean or covered, they will become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Please note that you should seek immediate medical attention if you develop symptoms such as fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, nausea or vomiting, malaise, muscle or joint pain, and rash; remember not to self medicate.

Keep in mind

– The high degrees of temperature that are expected in Cali can lead to heat stroke; Given this, it is important to avoid prolonged stays in open spaces from 09:00 to 16:00.

– In addition, it is important to constantly hydrate yourself by drinking plenty of water, applying sunscreen, and wearing light-colored clothing and hats.

– Heat illness is progressive. Initially, the person has a heat stroke until there comes a time when he no longer sweats; At that moment heat stroke begins, which is very serious.

She remains prostrate, her heart rate rises a lot and water must be thrown at her to cool her, since she is overheated (she can have a temperature of 40 degrees or more).

She should be put to rest and hospitalized, because she could be starting to have brain bleeds.

