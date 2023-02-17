Given the debate that has been revived in the world about the presence of unidentified flying objects, various comments have once again arisen in this regard.

As will be recalled, the government of USA shot down several unidentified objects, including a Chinese balloon, but claimed there is no indication they are of extraterrestrial origin.

A few weeks ago, a Chinese balloon that crossed Latin America passed over the Colombian sky.

This has aroused various speculations around the world and social networks have not been alien to it.

Networking

This is how through TikTok, a user named Eno Alaric, claimed to be a supposed time traveler who assured that in this 2023 there will be an alien invasion of our planet.

Through his account, the user stated that an alien spaceship will arrive on earth, which he said is called “The Champion”, whose mission is to take at least eight thousand people to another planet.

On his website, Eno Alaric stated that the world was coming to an end and only a few people could survive.

In addition, he gave a date of March 23 for said event.

Apocalypse

The netizen’s message says that “the world you call home, Earth, is on the brink of destruction, due to a hostile alien species. The ‘champion’ will choose the best people who will keep everyone alive.”

The netizen also indicates that the aliens come from the year 2671, are hostile, and will be in charge of taking those who must be saved to recover the human race.

In this same message he makes another announcement related to a tsunami that will hit the California coast in May.

This type of message has generated fear in some and laughter and various comments in others.

It may interest you: US military shoots down alleged UFO The US National Security Council -NSC- announced that it shot down an unidentified flying object during a surveillance procedure in the state of Alaska, generating an alert in the North American country. Read more

Comments