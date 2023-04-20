Is the eSim a necessity or a fad?

xThe eSIM or also known as virtual SIM, is an evolution of the physical simcard, in this case, the SIM is soldered with the electronics of the mobile device itself and cannot be manipulated. The eSIM is a technical standard developed by the Telco industry worldwide that was presented by the GSMA, world association of operators and manufacturers, at the Mobile World Congress, the great event for mobile telephony worldwide.

A technology that came to respond to the need, on the one hand, of manufacturers to minimize the space inside the terminal to reduce its thickness and improve its designs, and on the other, for its virtualization capacity. Its deployment has been slower than expected, mainly due to a covert conflict of interest between the mobile operators themselves and the device manufacturers over subscriber ownership.

The main advantage of the eSIM for the end user is that it allows contracting several price plans from different mobile operators, both national and international, at any time and from anywhere in the world, without having to go to a physical store or have to wait to receive it in the case of buying it online.

In addition, users will be able to switch from one operator to another based on their consumption needs, radically changing the rules of the game established up to now in the telco sector, they will be able to speed up portability, associate the same telephone number to different devices at the same time -smartphones and watches, wearables, tablets…-, change from one plan to another in a matter of minutes, have memory in the cloud or have several different numbers in the same terminal.

Regarding the massive use of this new technology, it is expected that there will be a base of terminals available at a fair price soon in the market. The launch in 2022 of the new iPhone 14 Pro, the first eSIM-only device, which no longer has a physical sim card slot, marks a milestone in the race for its final deployment.

“The logical thing would be to think that, if the approximate average time to renew our smartphone is around two and a half years, throughout 2025 anyone could access, without problems, a device with eSIM at a market price. Everything points, without a doubt, to the fact that in the next two years we will see exponential growth in the use of eSIM and a definitive change in technology” mentioned Mario Mendiguren – Marketing Director of Suma Móvil.

From SumaeA they have always opted to offer their allied brands the latest technology available at all times. More than three years ago, they began working on the launch of the eSIM with the long-term objective that their allied brands can differentiate themselves by service and compete with guarantees against the large mobile network operators in the country.

Comments